Covid-19: South Auckland Pasifika vaccine event gives 7000 doses in six days

Thousands of people have been vaccinated for Covid-19 at a drive-through event at Vodafone Events Centre in south Auckland.

A Pasifika vaccine event in south Auckland’s Manukau has seen 7042 people get their Covid-19 jabs in six days.

South Seas Healthcare’s youth arm, Bubblegum, ran the event, called Rally Your Village, at the Vodafone Events Centre.

It began on Friday and saw vaccinators averaging 1173 vaccines per day, with 1394 given on Wednesday, the last day.

Bubblegum youth development lead Sonya Masoe said people were getting vaccinated for their families.

Spirits were high in the hours-long queue, which continued for several kilometres up the road.

About 500 people were vaccinated within the first hour on Wednesday.

By 4pm, vaccinators had given 1300 doses, and gates had to be closed to prevent traffic issues.

Masoe said the rush was unexpected, but imagined Monday’s vaccine passport announcement played its part.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Bubbles, toys, sports gear and food parcels were among the joys shared at the Rally Your Village vaccine drive on Wednesday.

“People aren't able to do much unless they get vaccinated.

“I think it’s all part of trying to protect our community, but also with the regulations, I think that's been a big push for why we have so many people today.”

Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley and local board member Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich were on site helping, and Mayor Phil Goff congratulated the staff on their nonstop efforts in the afternoon.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Nearly 1400 people were vaccinated at the Rally Your Village event on Wednesday.

Manusina assistant coach and Kiwi Fern Cynthia Ta’ala Timaloa was on the ground encouraging people to get vaccinated.

She said she had recently convinced her own sons, aged 15 and 26, to get their jabs.

She said they had been absorbing misinformation about the vaccine from TikTok and Instagram.

STUFF The Whole Truth: Why do people believe Covid-19 vaccination myths?

“That really kicked me into gear and into doing research on their behalf. As much as you want to say ‘just get in the car, let’s go and do it’, you can’t really, you want them to be informed,” she said.

“We need more of us out there in their faces, in public.

“The more of us out here on foot, they more they will come,” she said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Cynthia Ta'ala Timaloa has been encouraging people to get vaccinated.

In the queue, Wei Loo told Stuff he was hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine but finally realised his work and social life would depend on it. The offer of a food voucher also didn’t hurt, he said.

Tiare Matthews said her family was already vaccinated, and she waited because of her pregnancy. She changed her mind about waiting on advice from her midwife.

“I didn't want to do it at first, but I thought it would be better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

Rally Your Village was run by South Seas Healthcare, Bubblegum, Baderdrive Doctors and Pasefika Family Health Group.