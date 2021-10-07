Level 3 zone in Waikato extended as five new community cases of Covid-19 confirmed

The Waikato level 3 boundary is being extended further south from midnight, Chris Hipkins has announced.

More of the Waikato is moving into level 3, and the region has five new community Covid cases.

All 22 positive Waikato cases are linked, according to the Ministry of Health.

Parts of Waikato, including Hamilton city, have been in level 3 lockdown since Sunday, when cases in Raglan and Hamilton East were reported, and now areas further south have now been pulled in.

The Waikato level 3 boundary extension will run from 11.59pm Thursday until Monday night, with a review planned on Monday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced at Thursday’s 1pm briefing.

READ MORE:

* Covid 19: Youth vaccination rates addressed during school holidays

* Covid-19 Live: Need to open schools 'as safely as possible'

* Covid-19: Just a quarter of unvaccinated over-65s in AKL booked vaccine when prompted

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - October 7



MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Waikato’s level 3 is the conventional one, without “the easing of steps” announced for Auckland.

“The extension will cover the Waitomo district including Te Kūiti, as well as Waipā and the Ōtorohanga districts,”

It will follow the coast south to Mōkau, then east along the northern Pureora Forest Park, and north to include Te Awamutu, Karāpiro and Cambridge - meeting the existing boundary.

The decision to extend the boundary was made “out of an abundance of caution”, he said.

The area will be under the conventional alert level 3, Hipkins said, without “the easing of steps in Auckland that we announced this week”.

Aaron Wood/Stuff The Waikato level 3 boundary was stretched south to Mōkau, then across and up to meet the existing boundary near Cambridge.

“During the next four days, we’ll be aiming for wide testing, contact tracing, and we will also have further wastewater testing in this area and that will help us to make an assessment on how long these restrictions need to remain in place for.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Restricting road travel in and out of the Waikato is challenging as “there are a much greater number of roads in and out of the area” than in Auckland, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Hipkins said the extended boundary will include Hamilton Airport so people will only be able to travel for limited permitted reasons and most will require a Covid-19 test.

Road travel in and out of the area will be restricted, he said, “although we are aware that this is more challenging than it is in Auckland, there are a much greater number of roads in and out”.

“We’re asking people to carry evidence of why they need to travel if they are travelling, police will be out patrolling.”

Asked why the boundary was not extended on Wednesday, when cases in Kāwhia and Karāpiro were revealed, Hipkins said there hadn’t been time to “look at where the risk is, look at where the best place to put the boundary is”.

Public health staff worked with the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet to draw the new boundary, considering commuter patterns.

Hipkins urged people in the Waikato region to get tested for Covid-19, and to get vaccinated.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Covid-19 was found in wastewater samples collected from Raglan on October 4 and 5 and further testing is under way.

One Waikato person with Covid-19 is in hospital, the Ministry of Health said, in a statement.

The virus was detected in wastewater samples collected from Raglan on October 4 and 5 and further testing is underway, the ministry said.

Negative results were returned from other Waikato areas, including Hamilton, Huntly, Maramarua, Mātangi, Meremere, Ngāruawāhia, Putāruru, Taupō, Tauwhare, Te Kauwhata, Te Kowhai and Tokoroa.

Further testing is in progress.

The ministry said that, on Wednesday, 6480 Covid-19 swabs were taken throughout the Waikato region, and 7976 vaccinations were given.

“To date, 72.3 percent of the eligible Waikato population have had their first dose and 45.5 percent are fully vaccinated.”

There are now pop-up testing centres in Hamilton, Karāpiro, Raglan, Huntly, Kāwhia and Tokoroa.

In Kāwhia, where a case was found, there is testing from Thursday until Saturday at Maketū Marae, and mobile vaccinations at Tahāroa and Marokopa on Friday.

And, after the exposure event at the Emergency Department (ED) at Waikato Hospital last Friday night, all 50 ED staff have returned negative Covid-19 tests, with most cleared to return to work, the ministry said.

“Of the staff who visited ED at the same time as the case, 30 have returned negative tests and a further 22 tests are still to be processed, with results expected this afternoon.”