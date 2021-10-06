Covid-19: 39 new cases in community Delta outbreak in Auckland and Waikato

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announces that a patient with Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital has died.

There are 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, as officials report a person with the virus has died.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay gave the update in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Thirty of the new cases are in Auckland, and nine are in Waikato – bringing the total number of cases in Waikato to 18. Two of these reside outside the level 3 boundary, in Karapiro and Kāwhia.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Thirty-nine new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the past 24 hours.

McElnay advised that a patient at Middlemore Hospital had died. She wanted to recognise this family’s loss, and offered “our deepest sympathies” to them.

There have been 1420 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in this outbreak to date.

Of the 39 cases on Wednesday, one is yet to be linked to a current case.

Four of the cases announced yesterday remain unlinked. Fifteen cases in the past fortnight remain unlinked.

The vast majority of cases announced on Tuesday, 19 of 24, were infectious while in the community.

McElnay said of the already notified contacts, officials anticipate an additional 36 cases in known contacts in coming days.

As of Wednesday, 32 people are in hospital with Covid-19. Seven of them are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

McElnay reported that a patient who visited Waikato Hospital’s emergency department (ED) on Friday night had now tested positive for Covid-19.

She did not know how old the person was or whether they had any underlying health conditions.

The asymptomatic patient was screened by staff when they entered ED. In a “cautious” approach the DHB has temporarily stood down “a number” of ED staff, who are self-isolating.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff A patient who presented to Waikato Hospital on Friday has tested positive for Covid-19.

There continue to be 12 active sub-clusters in the outbreak: seven of which are linked and five which are not.

Public health teams are currently managing 1410 ‘open’ contacts.

Of these, 82 per cent have received a call from contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 79 per cent have had at least one test.

Today's cases include one previously reported Waikato case, that has been reclassified from recovered to active, and a recently reported Upper Hauraki case has now been included in Auckland’s figures.

There is one further case in a border that is yet to be classified as either community or border-related.

McElnay didn't have details of the direction or transmission for the index case in the Waikato.

They don't yet know which case of the two – in Hamilton and Raglan – was the index, but believe this may be the Hamilton case.

Both have a “strong connection” with someone in Auckland, McElnay said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The results of wastewater samples across the Waikato and Manawatū-Whanganui regions are due to come back on Thursday.

Hipkins also revealed that a case is under investigation involving an Auckland-based person who was tested for Covid in Whangārei. Their test result was “outside the range that allows us to determine whether a person is a case”. The person is not a positive case, he said.

Wastewater samples taken from Taupō and Putaruru on Monday did not detect Covid-19, the ministry advised.

Several other samples have been taken, including from Te Kauwhata, Raglan, Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Feilding, Hunterville, Hamilton and Palmerston North. Results are expected tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Hipkins also announced an event to push for more vaccinations in a “national day of action” on Saturday, October 16, dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

“We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination.

“On that day, we will have vaccine clinics open throughout Aotearoa all day and into the evening. A bit like Election Day, we will be asking all our political and civic leaders to contribute to a big collective effort to turn people out,” he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff The Government has announced a national day of action for vaccination on October 16, in a bid to get people vaccinated.

He said to those who have had one dose already that their job isn't done yet. They need to help get unvaccinated friends and family comfortable.

He encouraged people to discuss why they got vaccinated and help with logistic barriers.

“It has never been more urgent,” he said.

It comes as Auckland moved to slightly eased level 3 restrictions on Wednesday, allowing for small bubbles to mingle outdoors, and increased freedoms around outdoor recreational activities.

Hipkins said the country is “very, very slowly” beginning a transition away from elimination, and getting Auckland’s cases back down to zero is “now unlikely”.