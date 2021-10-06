Covid-19: Nine new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announces 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

There are nine new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of positive cases in the region to 18.

Two of the new cases reside outside the Alert Level 3 boundary – in Kāwhia and Karāpiro near Cambridge.

Parts of Waikato, including Hamilton city, are currently in level 3 lockdown after the ministry reported two positive Covid-19 community cases in the region on Sunday – in Raglan and Hamilton East.

At the 1pm briefing on Wednesday, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said all 18 Waikato cases are linked to known cases, either as household contacts or socially.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 39 new cases in community Delta outbreak in Auckland and Waikato

* Parts of Waikato to move to Level 3 after two new Covid-19 positive cases



In a statement, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday’s case numbers include one previously reported Waikato case that has been reclassified from recovered to active.

The ministry also said one of the Waikato cases is in hospital.

Wastewater samples taken from Taupō and Putāruru on Monday did not detect Covid-19.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A pop-up testing station has been set up in Karāpiro, near Cambridge, following a positive case in the area.

Several other samples have been taken in the region, including in Te Kauwhata, Raglan, Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, and Hamilton. Results are expected on Thursday.

The ministry confirmed that a patient who visited the Emergency Department at Waikato Hospital last Friday night has now tested positive for Covid-19.

“The asymptomatic patient was screened when they entered ED by staff who were following Alert Level 2 infection, prevention and control protocols. In a cautious approach the DHB has temporarily stood down a number of ED staff who are self-isolating. Results from rapid PCR tests are expected [on Wednesday].”

At the 1pm briefing, Dr McElnay addressed the Waikato Hospital incident.

“Some of these staff were working in a different part of the ED to the case, but are still being tested as a precaution,” she said.

“Public health staff at the hospital are continuing to investigate this incident and working directly with every affected staff member, and we expect that some will be able to resume work following a negative test today.”

McElnay said there does continue to be exposure events at hospitals, “this is not unexpected”.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Cambridge is a typically bustling Waikato town a short drive from Karapiro.

“It is important that people get help when they’re sick and it’s important that we know that our hospitals are safe,” she said.

“Our hospitals have strict infection prevention and control measures in place, including the use of appropriate PPE.”

The ministry said there are five pop up testing sites currently operating in Hamilton, Raglan, Huntly and Tokoroa, with all five being open for extended hours to cater to any lift in demand.

STUFF The Whole Truth: (Mandarin subtitles) Are Covid-19 vaccines effective across all ethnicities?

“An existing site at Founders Theatre car park in Hamilton remains open. The DHB is working to establish a sixth pop up testing site, at Karāpiro, following the positive case there.”

An existing testing provider in Kāwhia has also been expanded.

“More details on exact locations and hours are available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB sites. Demand for testing has been steady and there are good supplies of testing kits and staffing capacity.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Chamber of Commerce chief executive Kelly Bouzaid confirmed one positive case of Covid-19 was in Cambridge.

Waipā deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk, who also manages the Mighty River Domain, said she had been contacted by the Waikato DHB to ask if the domain could be set up as a testing station.

Stolywk said a team of health professionals from the DHB had been busy setting up the station this morning and she expected it to be open at 1pm.

“I have a small army of DHB staff here, highly professional and they are setting up a marquee for the testing station.

“It wasn’t what I was expecting this morning but we are an events centre and we are used to making changes at the last minute.

“I am just relieved we can do this for the community and if people need a test, they can come along.”

Stolwyk said there were no campers at the domain but the playground had been closed because it was near the testing station.

She said people driving to the domain for a test would be asked to enter at gate 2 on Maungatautari Rd. They should drive to the car park outside the Don Rowlands Centre.

“They can get their test done at the drive through by the marquee and then exit at gate 3.”