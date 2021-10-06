Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 6

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay provide an update on the Delta outbreak (full press conference).

Here’s a quick round up of the biggest updates from October 6 on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case numbers and details of locations of interest.

Cases

There are 39 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 1420.

Thirty of the new cases are in Auckland and nine are in Waikato. Two of the Waikato cases live outside the alert level 3 boundary – one in Kāwhia and one in Karāpiro, near Cambridge. All but one of the 39 new cases are linked to existing cases.

There are 32 people in hospital with Covid, 31 in Auckland and one in Waikato. Of those, seven are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

There are 334 active cases in the community. Here is where you can get tested in Auckland and nationwide.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waipa Council have set up a testing station at Lake Karapiro Domain after a positive Covid case in Cambridge.

Key news

A patient with Covid-19 has died in Middlemore Hospital. The man, aged in his 50s, had underlying health conditions and spent a total of 40 days in ICU. It is the second death in the current Delta outbreak (the first being a woman in her 90s who died at North Shore Hospital in September) and the 28th death in New Zealand since the virus was first reported in early 2020.

The Ministry of Health is advising people consider a shorter gap between doses of the Pfizer vaccine than the current standard of six weeks. Reducing the gap between doses to at least three weeks means more people can be fully vaccinated sooner, increasing our community immunity.

The Government has announced it will keep vaccination clinics open all day and into the evening next Saturday in a nationwide push to get more people vaccinated by October 16.

An essential worker in Covid-free Northland is being investigated as a possible Delta case after returning a weak-positive result. The worker is based in Auckland, was tested in Whangārei, and has now returned to Auckland.

A second person has been summonsed to court to be charged in relation to an anti-lockdown protest in Auckland. The 57-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court on Tuesday alongside Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki.

Auckland is now in step 1 of a three-part 'roadmap' out of lockdown. Gatherings of up to 10 people from two households are allowed.

Locations of interest

Auckland City Hospital and a laundromat and sushi restaurant in Raglan are among the latest locations linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

There are 160 locations in the ministry’s list, with most in Auckland and some in the Waikato region.

Lockdown life

Now that Aucklanders can again meet up with friends and family outdoors (with restrictions), we’ve compiled a handy list of parks and walkways to get you going. And here are some tips for working from home – get out of bed for starters.

If you need a James Bond fix this week but can’t get to the cinema for No Time to Die, here’s where you can watch the earlier films. And to order some tasty meals or nibbles, we have this handy directory of online deliveries near you.