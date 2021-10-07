Mayoral brothers urge people to get Covid-19 vaccine in memory of polio-stricken mother

Clutha district mayor Bryan Cadogan is urging people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hazel Cadogan never got to enjoy many of life’s little pleasures, such as watching her kids play sport.

“She felt she wasn’t the mother she wanted to be,” her son Bryan Cadogan said.

That was not of her own making, but a result of contracting polio on her 12th birthday.

The memories of what their mother endured have inspired Cadogan, the long-serving mayor of Clutha, and his brother Tim Cadogan, the Central Otago mayor, to encourage people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Cadogan urged those who have not been vaccinated to do so, and to do so immediately.

“There is now only a small window of opportunity, a matter of days, before our ability as a nation to suppress this virus is totally compromised,” he said.

“This is now a matter of life and death and our time of latitude is over.”

New Zealand experienced seven polio epidemics since 1916, and it was before a mass immunisation campaign would eliminate the virus from New Zealand that Hazel's world changed.

“She was just about to go back to school, they thought it was all over, and then she got sick,” Cadogan said.

Cadogan Family Tim, left, with his mother, the late Hazel Cadogan, and brother Bryan Cadogan, right.

Contracting poliomyelitis (polio), an acute viral disease which affected her spinal cord and nervous system, meant she was taken from her family and sent to Wakari Hospital in Dunedin.

“She didn’t have time to say goodbye to her father.’’

Years later Hazel would tell of those times, when some of her fellow polio sufferers would only leave hospital with “a blanket over their heads”, Cadogan said.

She spent months in isolation in hospital where she could only see her parents or other visitors through a window. “There were no cuddles, nothing like that.”

Wanganui Hospital Board Some infantile paralysis cases get treatment at a special swimming bath at Wanganui Hospital.

Hazel would later have five children, with each pregnancy resulting in her being bed-ridden after the first trimester due to the weight of the baby on her body.

Cadogan recalled his mother virtually in bed during the entire pregnancy for her youngest child, Tim.

When Tim was just 4, Hazel underwent a major operation to stabilise her spine.

In the end four steel rods were inserted from the base of her skull to her pelvis to support her spinal column.

STUFF The Whole Truth: Why do people believe Covid-19 vaccination myths?

That treatment, which led her to be immobilised for nearly two years to allow it to fuse, “was the only thing to keep her alive,” Cadogan said.

“Mum would always say, ‘I’m not a good mother, I can’t come to your sport, I can’t do this, I can’t do that’. Well, she was the greatest mother in the world.”

The agony caused by having her spinal cord removed left her dependent on pain relief.

Cadogan said the lifelong health impacts of his mother contracting the disease made him determined to encourage others to be immunised against Covid-19.

“Get your vaccine,” he urged.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A huge turn-out at the Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland as thousands of families queue to get vaccinated.

He is in no doubt that the number of people with Covid-19 will increase throughout New Zealand unless vaccination numbers increase dramatically.

Those who choose not to get vaccinated put people's lives at risk, Cadogan said.

“It is an untenable situation to think that you have the right to not vaccinate.”

That’s why he told people the story of his mother, because “I saw the misery first hand’’.

He only appreciated what his mother had fully gone through when he had his own children, he said, and realised the “compromises she had to make just to get through to the next day”.

She was often bedridden, and he recalled a long period where she could not move “a millimetre”.

“I couldn’t even imagine the torture she was in.”

Despite that, Hazel had an indomitable spirit, and “was a fighter”.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Central Otago district mayor Tim Cadogan says millions were saved from what his mum endured because of vaccines.

She never complained, despite living “a life of pain and compromise’’, he said of his mother, who defied all odds to live until her late 80s.

In a column for The Southland Times, Tim Cadogan wrote: “Polio is a distant memory in New Zealand, solely because of the vaccination program.”

He said: “Generations have been saved from what my mother endured simply because enough people got vaccinated to eradicate the disease.'’

“It was one of mum’s great joys that she lived to see the illness virtually eradicated worldwide in her lifetime.”