Covid-19: Travel breach accused is Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal member

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the maximum fines for breaching Covid-19 rules will be increased.

An award-winning businesswoman accused of breaching Covid rules by travelling from Auckland to the Marlborough Sounds is a member of the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal.

But while the independent body charged with holding teachers to account is aware of the situation, it is refusing to say whether one of its own is under investigation.

Stuff can reveal the 53-year-old woman summonsed to appear on court over the alleged breach is Maria Johnson, founder of the Little School chain of private pre-schools in Auckland and Wellington.

Phil Reid/Stuff Maria Johnson founded the Little Schools chain of private pre-schools in Auckland and Wellington.

Teaching Council spokeswoman Rosie Rattray confirmed the council knew of the allegations.

READ MORE:

* Auckland businesswoman allegedly breached border to visit Marlborough Sounds

* Transmission Gully: Unfinished billion-dollar highway's bumpy road

* Couple who travelled to Wānaka in lockdown charged with failing to comply with health order



“The role of the Disciplinary Tribunal is important and trusted in the teaching profession, and we have high expectations of its members,” she said.

“We are aware of this situation. As you are aware, for privacy reasons, the Teaching Council cannot comment on matters involving individual members of the Disciplinary Tribunal.”

The quasi-judicial and independent tribunal considers allegations of teacher misconduct. Johnson trained as a teacher before founding Little School.

Stuff understands Johnson had the required documentation to cross an alert level boundary for work reasons, but the permit only allowed her to travel to Wellington.

However, she arranged for a property in Onahau Bay, Queen Charlotte Sound, to be valued on September 25, it is understood.

Maike van der Heide/Stuff An Auckland woman allegedly flew to the Marlborough Sounds in breach of her border exemption. (File photo)

She allegedly flew across Cook Strait, in breach of the conditions of her exemption documents, to be at the property for the valuation.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

The valuer later spoke to Picton police, who took action. The valuer declined to comment.

Johnson used to live in Wellington but is understood to now live in an apartment at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour.

Craig Simcox Johnson at the Kelburn Little Schools campus.

Repeated attempts to contact her via phone, email and text message over the past week were unsuccessful.

Her personal assistant refused to say where she was, while the secretary of her Whangārei-based lawyer Peter Magee was similarly tight-lipped.

“I have instructions ... I’m not going to talk to you,” she said.

In 2011, Johnson was judged Wellington Regional Business Woman of the Year.

She is also on the board of the Life Education Trust. Its chief executive John O’Connell responded to queries with a brief statement.

“The alleged offence you have advised of relates to Maria’s personal activities and when the Board have information, then they can consider it,” the statement read.

A police spokeswoman said officers received word on September 28 the Auckland woman had flown to Blenheim, then travelled onwards to the Sounds.

“A 53-year-old woman was spoken to in Picton on September 29 and summonsed to appear in the Blenheim District Court on 26 October in relation to a breach of Covid travel restrictions,” she said.

“Health authorities were notified.”

Three weeks ago, the Government hiked fines for Covid-19 lockdown breaches to a maximum of $12,000 for individuals or $15,000 for companies.