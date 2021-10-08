Covid-19: Active Delta sub-clusters in central, west and south Auckland

The Auckland City Mission has been named as a location of interest after a visitor returned a positive test.

There are active Covid-19 clusters across Auckland, including in the central, south and west suburbs – some of which are growing close to 100 cases.

Ministry of Health data released to Stuff show that as of 9am on Thursday, there were 10 active sub-clusters in the Delta community outbreak.

These are clusters which have had cases reported in the past 14 days and are not household or other known contacts of previous cases.

The data reveals there are active clusters in the Albert-Eden-Roskill area, Maungakiekie-Tāmaki, Manukau and Waitākere ward areas. The exact location within these areas has been withheld, to protect privacy.

Three of these active clusters, all in the Manukau ward, are considerably larger than the others – with 82, 94, and 95 cases each as of Thursday morning – making them among the largest in the outbreak to date.

Six of the 10 active sub-clusters have epidemiological links to the outbreak, meaning they have been linked to an exposure event or known case.

Four are unlinked.

Unlinked clusters have a genomic link to the current community outbreak – which means officials know they are connected somehow – but have not yet been linked to a known case or exposure event.

Three of the active clusters, two in Manukau and one in the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward areas, have a median age of just 15-19 years. One of these has 94 confirmed cases linked to it.

As of Thursday morning, five of the active sub-clusters had seen new cases linked to them in the past day - one in Albert-Eden-Roskill, three in Manukau and one in Waitākere.

Overall, there have been 28 different sub-clusters in the wider outbreak to date.

Eleven sub-clusters so far have had all cases recover. These ranged in size from between 0-9 cases (the true number and location of these smaller clusters are withheld for privacy reasons) to the Birkdale social cluster associated with Case A, which had 79 cases.

The largest sub-cluster, linked to the Assembly of God church in Māngere, with 386 confirmed cases, is now considered dormant, having gone 18 days without a case reported.

The second largest, 169 cases linked to secondary transmission associated with the church group, is currently contained. It has been 13 days since the last confirmed case in this sub-cluster.

Both of these large sub-clusters have a median age of 20-24.

Overall, as of Thursday, four sub-clusters are considered dormant, and three are contained.

Officials have previously stated that recent transmission has occurred among people in transitional housing in Auckland, and formerly among gang populations.

It is not clear how these sub-clusters correlate to such groups.