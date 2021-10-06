Covid-19: Auckland vaccine centre pulls an all-nighter to reach shift workers, night owls

The Ministry of Health is asking people to consider a shorter gap between their Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

An Auckland vaccination centre will remain open all night and into the small hours of the morning this weekend in a bid to get Covid-19 jabs in arms.

The Tāmaki Vaccination Centre in Morrin Rd, St Johns, led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei, is pulling its first all-nighter this Friday, as officials continue to push for 90 per cent first dose coverage.

The centre will open at 8am on Friday and continue vaccinating until 6.30am on Saturday, with a DJ on the decks on Friday evening and staff running a barbecue until the sausages run out.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Tāmaki Vaccination centre in St Johns will remain overnight on Friday to 6.30am on Saturday to provide the opportunity for shift workers and others to get vaccinated at a time that suits them. (File photo)

Site lead Teara Gillman​ said the team was excited about the opportunities an overnight vaccination event could offer the surrounding area.

The aim was to reach people who work at night or late in the evening, as many were asleep or unavailable when the site was typically open, she said.

“We want to give everything a go, to see if we can get to those last few people who just haven't had access so far.”

Gillman said they wanted all local whānau, shift workers, high school students, and “any other night owls” to get “a sausage for a shot”, if they hadn’t already been vaccinated.

The event is an initiative being offered by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre to reach the remaining 15 per cent of eligible Aucklanders yet to be vaccinated.

To date, close to two million doses (1,993,927) of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine have been given in Auckland.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff There is a big push to get first dose vaccination rates in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) to 90 per cent. (File photo)

As of Wednesday, 1.21m Aucklanders had received their first dose of the vaccine (85 per cent), and 777,266 were fully vaccinated.

Other Auckland vaccination centres are offering evening opening hours to help vaccinate those who are back at work under alert level 3.

This includes the Airport Park and Ride site, open to 6pm daily; Mt Wellington which is open to 7pm Monday-Friday; Birkenhead, open to 8pm on Tuesday and Thursday; and Highbrook, which is open until 7pm Wednesday-Friday.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced a nationwide push to get people vaccinated, dubbed ‘Super Saturday’, would happen on October 16.

There are a number of other vaccine events taking place in Tāmaki Makaurau this week.

A Samoan-led event, hosted by Samoa I Manurewa Tutū Fa’atasi (Samoans in Manurewa Stand Together) will be happening at 1-13 Maich Rd, in Northcrest, from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The events will feature music, Samoan food, and prizes and giveaways for those who come to get vaccinated.

From Thursday to Saturday there is a Fiji and Rotuma community-led event, hosted by The Fono, in the Māngere Centre Park (141 Robertson Rd) from 8.30am to 4pm.

Appointments are not needed for either event.