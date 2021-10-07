Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - October 7

Dr Caroline McElnay gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing on Thursday.

Two supermarkets in Raglan and Hamilton are among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

Four Square in Raglan is listed as a location for October 2, between 9.45am and 10.45am.

And another Four Square, in Fairfield, Hamilton, is listed for October 4, between 6.50pm and 7.25pm.

Locations added in Auckland include a Z petrol station in Sylvia Park, a bakery in Manakau, and a dairy in Manakau. The dates are from October 1 to October 2, at varying times.

There are now 181 locations in relation to the outbreak with most in Auckland and some in the Waikato region.

