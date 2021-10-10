Covid-19: 'Sometimes it takes a crisis' - Waikato sees surge in jabs

Both first and second Covid-19 vaccination rates have been on the up in the Waikato.

Waikato has seen a spike in the number of people choosing to roll up their sleeves to get the jab.

Before the delta variant had resurfaced in the region, vaccination rates were beginning to decline after upper Hauraki’s scare.

However, when two community cases were reported in Hamilton East and Raglan on Sunday, both first and second dosages picked back up and have continued to grow.

The recent uptake is a pattern that’s happened elsewhere and suggests people don’t see Covid-19 as a “threat” until it's nearby, Immunisation medical advisor Dr Joan Ingram says.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF A Waikato town known for its alternative views has had a spike in people getting vaccinated and tested after one of their own tested positive for Covid-19.

“Unfortunately transmission in a person's own community is one of the biggest drivers for people to get vaccinated,” Ingram told Stuff.

“Until that happens often people don’t take the virus seriously or don’t see it as a relevant threat to them.”

On October 1, 870 people in the Waikato received their first dose and the following day 703.

That number than spiked to 1,006 on Monday, after news broke of the two Waikato cases. In the days following its has continued to grow with almost 3,000 first-doses a day and 7017 does of both kinds delivered on Saturday.

More people are also getting their second vaccine.

A month ago, Waikato had only 26.2 per cent of its population fully immunised leaving it fourth from the bottom of the DHB table, data from August 31 showed.

It has since doubled with 50 per cent of people now fully vaccinated – nearing the national average.

Waikato had its biggest day ever for vaccinations on Thursday and reached a milestone by delivering 10,397 vaccinations in one day – the highest daily rate.

There were 3,354 people who received their first dose and 7,043 received their second dose.

The highest number of Māori were also vaccinated on that day – at 1903.

Prior to delta part of the struggle of getting Waikato onto a Covid-clear path had been targetting remote and hesitant areas, Raglan Ward councillor Lisa Thomson said.

She said Waikato has a lot of remote communities and diverse ethnicities, which has been a challenge.

Raglan, once dubbed anti-vaxville due to its low childhood immunisation rates during the 2019 measles outbreak, had been identified as a town reluctant to get the jab.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Raglan ward Councillor Lisa Thomson says sometimes it takes a crisis for a community to act.

That hesitancy, however, changed when delta made its way into the popular surfing town.

Ministry of Health data released on October 4 showed about 65 per cent of people in Raglan and surrounding areas have had one Covid vaccination, and 38 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Raglan Ward councillor Lisa Thomson reckons the statistics is much higher now.

In the six days since the outbreak, the vaccine pop-up station at Raglan Area School alone has administered over 1,000 doses.

“The cars just keep coming in,” said Thomson, who has been on the front line every day.

She said the station even had to close early a few times because they had run out of vaccines.

“Sometimes it takes a crisis for a community to act,” Thomson said. “And that’s the case here in a lot of ways.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Shane – self-described anti-vaxxer – and his son Jordan Selwyn awaiting their first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Waikato isn’t alone either in its reluctance to act until there’s a dire need.

Ingram said there’s a pattern of this behaviour all over the world.

“You can see in Australian data the states that have high numbers of deaths and cases have higher vaccination rates,” Ingram said.

Australian capital Canberra is at 94 per cent, New South Wale is at 89 per cent compared with Western Australia at 60 per cent.

This also correlates to Auckland where Mount Roskill had a cluster of cases and first-dose rates were 89 per cent while Māngere West was at 66 per cent.

“There’s been a big up take in Auckland in the places that have been most impacted and in particular there was a significant increase nationwide when delta first came into New Zealand.”