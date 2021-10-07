Covid-19: 29 new cases in Delta community outbreak in Auckland and Waikato

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announces 29 new cases of Covid-19 in the community. Twenty-four of those are in Auckland, five in the Waikato.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay gave the update in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Twenty-four of the new cases are in Auckland, and five are in Waikato – bringing the total in Waikato to 22.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff There are 29 new community cases of Covid-19, with Auckland and parts of Waikato at alert level 3.

One previously reported case has been reviewed as under classification, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to date to 1448.

Of the 24 cases in Auckland reported on Thursday, seven are yet to be linked to a current case.

All Waikato cases have epidemiological links.

The vast majority of cases reported on Wednesday, 28 of 39, were infectious while in the community, and have exposure events.

Twenty-three cases in the past fortnight have not yet been linked to another case.

Of the 39 cases reported on Wednesday, only one Auckland case remains unlinked at this point.

There are 10 active sub-clusters, decreasing from 12 yesterday.

There are 23 people in hospital with Covid-19, four are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

This is “significant” drop from yesterday, with nine people since discharged, McElnay said.

McElnay announced that the Auckland City Mission has been named as a location of interest after a person who receives services from their city centre site tested positive for Covid-19.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff An Auckland City Mission service user has tested positive for Covid-19.

They visited on October 4. They were outside in a tent for testing and queued in the open air for a meal pack. The risk to the public is thought to be low, and everyone who visits the Mission is required to wear a mask and maintain distancing.

Following an exposure event at Waikato Hospital’s emergency department reported on Wednesday, all 50 staff have returned negative tests and most have been cleared to return to work, McElnay advised.

Of the staff who visited ED at the same time as the case, 30 have returned negative tests and a further 22 are still to be processed. Results are expected on Thursday afternoon.

It comes as Hipkins announced the Waikato alert level 3 boundary will be extended south.

The extension will cover the Waitomo district including Te Kūiti, as well as Waipā and the Ōtorohanga districts, who will move into alert level 3 restrictions from 11.59pm on Thursday.

Getty Images People living in eight suburbs of interest in Auckland are being urged to be tested, regardless of whether they are symptomatic.

There have been positive Covid-19 detections in wastewater collected from areas where there are known positive cases.

Covid-19 was detected in samples collected from Raglan on October 4 and 5. Further testing is underway.

There was also a positive detection in wastewater samples collected from Palmerston North, where a previously reported case who tested positive for Covid-19 is isolating.

Additional testing is underway with results expected tomorrow.

Negative results were returned from samples taken in other areas of Waikato, including from Hamilton, Huntly, Maramarua, Matangi, Meremere, Ngāruawāhia, Putaruru, Taupō, Tauwhare, Te Kauwhata, Te Kowhai and Tokoroa.

Samples from Hunterville (in the Rangatikei region) and Feilding (in the Manawatū region) were also negative. Further testing is in progress.

Officials continue to urge people living in eight Auckland suburbs of interest to get tested for Covid-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

These current suburbs are: Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Manurewa, Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park, Henderson, Papakura and Red Beach.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Rapid antigen testing has been widely used overseas.

There were 2893 swabs taken across these eight suburbs on Wednesday, and more than 1200 people have been tested in Red Beach alone in the past two days.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall and infectious diseases expert Professor David Murdoch also joined the press conference, as Verrall announced rapid antigen testing will be piloted in Auckland and Christchurch.

Verrall said she and other officials will be meeting with business leaders this week who are keen to use rapid antigen testing – which can give a result in about 15 minutes – among their workforces.

It will also be used on travellers arriving at Auckland and Christchurch airports for the self-isolation pilots, Verrall said.