Covid-19: Legal action launched in effort to boost Māori vaccination rates

Waikato-Tainui general manager of communications and engagement Jason Ake says Māori health providers are looking at creative solutions to increase Māori vaccination rates within the rohe.

John Tamihere is taking the Ministry of Health to court for refusing to hand over the personal details of Māori yet to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

Tamihere said he would file papers in the High Court on Thursday afternoon.

The chief executive of Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (WOCA) said if he was armed with that information, his own Waipareira Trust and other Māori health providers could target Māori populations in the areas most in need.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Memphis Morgan, 20, gets vaccinated by Tiria Stewart at the Rehua Marae Covid-19 kaupapa Māori vaccine clinic. Just 58 percent of eligible Māori have received their first vaccination.

Tamihere said Māori health providers already had the information through their information sharing agreements with the ministry, but the information was held on individual patient files.

Accessing that information by going through individual patient files would take weeks.

He was asking the ministry to provide the same information in a workable document to save time data-mining individual files.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff John Tamihere wants information on Māori who are hesitant to get vaccinated, so mobile vaccination vehicles can target those most in need. (File photo)

Figures from the Ministry of Health show Māori are lagging well behind national vaccination rates.

Just 58 per cent of eligible Māori have received their first vaccination, compared to 80 per cent of the overall general population.

Tamihere says there could be myriad reasons behind that, including poverty, childcare commitments and transport.

“When you look at the demographics, a third are on welfare so are earning $28,000 or less. Their priorities are not the same as middle-class New Zealand.”

He said some Māori were wary of Government authorities but Whānau Ora organisations like his own Waipareira Trust did not carry the same baggage.

“I’m not a pimp, I’m not a nark and I’m not a regulator … we don’t need ID, we’re there to get the job done.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Te Whānau o Waipareira ran a drive-through vaccination centre at Trusts Arena in West Auckland.

On Thursday afternoon Tamihere had four vehicles rolling the streets of the North Shore and West Auckland, vaccinating people and distributing food and hygiene parcels.

The vehicles travel slowly with loud music and a hailer, calling people out of their homes to come and get vaccinated.

He said he wanted to go national and take the guesswork out of where to send the vaccination vehicles.

“We’ve got 12 mobile units ready to deploy right now.”

The Ministry of Health has been contacted for comment but are yet to comment.

Stuff reported on Wednesday the ministry had told Tamihere his request was complex and had the potential to “undermine confidence” in the vaccine rollout.

The ministry said it would consider the request but that would take time.

The ministry said it would only release the information of WOCA members who had consented to their information being shared.

The Privacy Commissioner John Edwards had also been consulted.