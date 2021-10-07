Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 7

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Covid-19 got into Waikato via a person who crossed the border into Auckland and back again.

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from Thursday on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case numbers and details of locations of interest.

Cases

There were 29 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Thursday, with 24 in Auckland and five in Waikato.

Of the 24 cases in Auckland reported on Thursday, seven are yet to be linked to a current case.

All Waikato cases have epidemiological links.

READ MORE:

* Pfizer and some verbal jabs as PM tours vaccination sites

* Covid-19: First Waikato case crossed Auckland border and returned with the virus

* Covid-19: 29 new cases in Delta community outbreak in Auckland and Waikato



Key news

Covid-19 entered the Waikato region through a person who crossed the border into Auckland, before returning with the virus.

Waikato’s latest lockdown was prompted by two community cases announced on Sunday. On Thursday, five cases were announced in Hamilton and Raglan and the level 3 zone was extended further south.

The first Covid case in Hamilton had travelled into Auckland and out again, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in Thursday’s news conference.

Christel Yardley/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern visited Rotorua’s vaccination centre at the Central Mall on Thursday. She is seen speaking to local Jonathan Breakwell, who was getting his first vaccination.

Hipkins also announced more of Waikato is moving into level 3, with the boundary extended further south.

“The extension will cover the Waitomo district including Te Kūiti, as well as Waipā and the Ōtorohanga districts,” Hipkins said.

It will follow the coast south to Mōkau, then east along the northern Pureora Forest Park, and then north to include Te Awamutu, Karāpiro and Cambridge - where it will meet the existing boundary. A map will be published at covid19.govt.nz.

STUFF Dr Ayesha Verrall announces the Government will pilot rapid antigen testing in some hospitals and a self-isolation scheme, and talks of plans to allow private businesses to import tests.

The Government will pilot rapid antigen testing in Auckland hospitals and self-isolation.

Rapid antigen testing, which can detect Covid in 15 minutes, has already been introduced to Middlemore Hospital but will be rolled out to Auckland City and North Shore hospitals in the next few days.

It will also be used on travellers arriving at Auckland and Christchurch airports for the self-isolation scheme pilots.

Church leaders are urging everyone to get vaccinated after the death of one of their members, a “loving father of five”.

The 55-year-old man died in Middlemore Hospital on Wednesday morning from Covid-19. He was part of The Assembly of God Church of Samoa in south Auckland.

The organisers of Canterbury’s famous New Zealand Agricultural Show have cancelled the event for a second consecutive year, saying the Government's vaccine certificate scheme came too late to save it.

Locations of interest

Auckland City Mission is among the latest locations of interest linked to the Covid-19 Delta community outbreak.

The charity’s headquarters in central Auckland was visited by a Covid case on October 4, between 9am and 12pm.

A cafe in Takapuna, a kebab shop in Wairau Valley, a supermarket in Manukau and a petrol station in Glendene are among the new locations to be added to the Ministry of Health’s list on Thursday.

Lockdown life

If you've reached the point where it’s time to take your mind off the stresses of alert levels and pop open a bottle of wine, then we’ve got the perfect video series to partner with it.

Chef and entrepreneur Al Brown has joined Stuff for the new series Tipping Point.

In Tipping Point, Brown travels around Aotearoa trying to set up his own brand of wine. He’s not a viticulturist, however, but decides he wants to become something of a wine savant.

Sounds intriguing but you’ve just finished your last bottle? We’ve got you covered. Click here to redeem your 10 per cent Stuff reader discount on Tipping Point wines.