Covid-19: Get ready for Super Saturday

There’s a big push on this Saturday to get more Covid-19 vaccines into Kiwi arms.

OPINION: This weekend is Super Saturday, our collective day to vaccinate as many people in New Zealand as possible.

Put simply, this week we need to help our unvaccinated family and friends make an informed choice about getting vaccinated. The lives of our children and vulnerable community members depend on it.

High vaccination rates are also our collective ticket to get back some level one freedoms we’ve so enjoyed.

To help, here’s answers to the common questions I’m asked by those still on the vaccine fence.

First up, it’s true that Pfizer’s phase three vaccine trials will continue for the next few years. But this doesn’t mean we don’t have enough information to use the vaccine now. Rather, the trials are continuing because we need to know how long a person’s protective immune response lasts after they’ve been vaccinated.

Saying that, we’ll also get information on this from all the people around the world, like us, being vaccinated outside those trials.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff science columnist Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

Speaking of which, over 230 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered worldwide and they’re showing it is extremely safe, even for people who are pregnant, breast-feeding, immune-compromised, or have cancer.

A recent study of over 2m people in California found just 15 cases of vaccine-related heart inflammation. Everyone recovered. The only people who can’t get the Pfizer vaccine are those who are allergic to any of the ingredients.

Speaking of ingredients, here’s what’s in the Pfizer vaccine. The “active” ingredient is the recipe (mRNA)​ our cells need to make the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ spike protein. That mRNA is very fragile and won’t enter our cells on its own, so it’s wrapped in what’s called a lipid nanoparticle coat.​ In other words, it’s delivered inside teeny tiny balls of fat.

These fat balls are used to deliver other medicines too and that’s why a very small number of people will be allergic to the vaccine.

The likely candidate is the lipid (2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecyl acetamide.​ The other ingredients are salts and a sugar called sucrose. The sucrose keeps the fat balls intact when the vaccine is stored at low temperatures.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two (identical) doses for you to be fully vaccinated. You will have some protection two weeks after you get your first dose but won’t be fully protected until one to two weeks after your second dose. The trials tested a three-week gap between doses, but countries like the UK and Canada rolled out the vaccine using a longer gap.

Studies are suggesting people might make a better or longer-lasting immune response with the longer gap, but the data is still far from crystal clear. That means either gap is fine but with delta in New Zealand I recommend three weeks.

Getting vaccinated on Super Saturday means you won’t be fully vaccinated until the end of November if you go for the three-week gap and late December if you go for six weeks.

Finally, approach your vaccine-hesitant family and friends with patience, understanding, and empathy. I know it’s infuriating, but you won’t be able to help them by getting angry.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland.