Covid-19: Aucklander seeking second jab told someone had already claimed it, 600km away

The Ministry of Health is asking people to consider a shorter gap between their Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

An Auckland man who was told someone else had claimed his second Covid-19 jab by using his identity, had to battle for a month for answers from health officials.

The man, who Stuff has agreed to identify only as Vaughan, went along to his scheduled vaccine appoint on the morning of September 11 at a pharmacy on Auckland's North Shore.

But getting his second jab proved far from plain sailing.

He shot into the Albany pharmacy but was told by staff there someone had already received a second vaccination using his details in Masterton 10 days earlier.

“It was horrible,” Vaughan said.

“Another lady came up to me and asked ‘are you sure you’re telling the truth’.

“They thought I was trying to get a third.”

Staff at the pharmacy called the Ministry of Health to see if Vaughan could receive his second dose.

“They apparently kept saying no, because I've already had my second one,” he said.

After more than an hour of back and forth he eventually managed to get a second dose.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The man's attempt to get his second vaccine was eventually successful, but was far from plain sailing. (File photo)

However, his vaccination card was not filled out and now Vaughan is concerned he has no proof he is fully jabbed.

The day after he complained to the Ministry of Health.

Vaughan said no one from the Ministry of Health had ever called him back until Stuff made enquiries about his case, almost a month after he first complained.

The woman who called from the Ministry told him they had identified someone in the Wairarapa with the same name and a similar birthdate who received the vaccine, he said.

A statement attributed to Ministry of Health Covid-19 vaccine manager, Astrid Koornneef, suggested a data entry error was to blame.

“A person’s National Health Index (NHI) number may have been incorrectly entered into the system for another person, causing the record to show they’ve been vaccinated when they haven’t.

“The person can be vaccinated regardless of the discrepancy in the NHI record, and the operating guidelines outline the steps for the provider to follow when an NHI can’t be matched or the incorrect NHI has been used.

“The incident has been investigated, the underlying issue identified and the Covid-19 immunisation register has now been corrected.

“We acknowledge that this can be upsetting for those involved and apologise to [Vaughan].”

Wairarapa electoral records show a man living in Carterton has a very similar first and last name to Vaughan, each different by just one letter.

Vaughan was stressed about the possibility of the theft of his identity or bank details is a source of stress, he said.

“It’s just weird.”

One Ministry of Health staffer told him a case of suspected identity theft was a police matter, so he lodged a police complaint.

A police spokeswoman confirmed Vaughan had made a report, but said it was judged to not be a police matter.

“Following initial enquiries, the individual was advised that this is not a Police matter and to contact the Ministry of Health.

“The matter has been filed.”