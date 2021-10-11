Covid-19: No new cases in Waikato, Bay of Plenty case under investigation

On Sunday across the Waikato region, 1212 swabs were taken and 3292 vaccinations administered.

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato to report, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases in the region remains at 31.

On Sunday, three new cases were announced in Waikato – all linked to the initial Hamilton East case.

A single Bay of Plenty case was reported publicly on Saturday and included in Sunday’s numbers, however that Katikati case is now under investigation.

“Due to time of reporting, the previously reported case in the Bay of Plenty region is included in the case tally today, however it is understood to be under investigation, after a follow-up test returned a negative result,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Breakfast Jacinda Ardern urged Aucklanders to stay vigilant with the current restrictions to avoid going backwards.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Cook Islands travel bubble may resume when all of NZ is at level 1

* Covid-19 live: Katikati case returns negative result after initially testing positive for virus

* Will vaccines be mandatory for teachers? Decision due on 'divisive issue'

* Covid-19: Nearly all Pfizer vaccines in central storage must be used before January expiry date



“While the case remains under investigation, the public health risk is deemed low given the person’s vaccination status, regular test history, good use of the NZ COVID Tracer app and rapid contact, testing and isolation of family members, all of whom also returned negative results.

“The ministry would like to thank the individuals involved for their cooperation and Toi Te Ora Public Health for their precautionary approach, taking swift action to ensure public health safety.”

At 4pm on Monday, there is a post-Cabinet press conference with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield which will include the review of the alert level settings.

All 31 Waikato cases are linked to the original index case in the region, the ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, across the Waikato region, 1212 swabs were taken and 3292 vaccinations administered.

There are three pop-up testing centres operating on Monday at Claudelands Event Centre, Te Kohao Health in Hamilton East, and one at Raglan, as well as the existing testing centre at Founders Theatre.

Further details on exact locations and hours of testing sites are available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB sites.