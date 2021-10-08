Covid-19: 44 new cases in the Delta community outbreak, spike 'not unexpected'

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Covid-19 got into Waikato via a person who crossed the border into Auckland and back again.

There are 44 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak in Auckland and Waikato.

Of the new cases 41 are in Auckland, and three are in Waikato, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Twenty of these are household contacts, 12 are known contacts, and 12 remain unlinked. Investigations into the unlinked cases are ongoing.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There are 44 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

The three new cases in Waikato are all linked and contacts of existing cases. Interviews are continuing to determine any further contacts or locations of interest.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Case confirmed in Whangārei, ending Northland's virus-free streak

* Covid-19: Whānau Ora has been seeking better Māori vaccination approach since February

* Covid-19: Just a quarter of unvaccinated over-65s in Auckland booked vaccine when prompted

* Covid-19: Vaccinations critical as virus spreading south becomes 'inevitable', say experts



Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay acknowledged today’s numbers were higher than recent days.

“This is not unexpected because there have been a number of contacts of new cases, and we can expect to get fluctuations from day to day,” she said.

To date, 1492 cases have been confirmed in the Delta community outbreak since the first case was detected nearly eight weeks ago.

There have been 26 unlinked cases in the past fortnight.

There are now 30 sub-clusters in the wider outbreak – 16 are epidemiologically linked, and 14 are unlinked. There are 11 active sub-clusters, as of Friday.

There are 24 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Auckland, and one in Waikato.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Twenty-five people are in hospital with Covid-19.

Five people are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Of the 29 cases announced on Thursday, 17 were infectious while in the community and have exposure events.

A case reported on Thursday night, who recently travelled to Whangārei, has been transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.

Public health staff are continuing investigations to identify whether there are any locations of interest or exposure events associated with the case, the ministry said.

There are four testing centres operating in the Northland region: at Kaitaia Hospital; 1 Sammaree Pl in Kerikeri, Dargaville Hospital; 20 Winger Crescent in Kamo, and Pohe Island in Whangārei.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Forty-two Middlemore Hospital patients and 18 visitors have been deemed contacts of a case after two possible exposure events at the hospital's ED.

The ministry also announced two possible Covid-19 exposure events at south Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital, both from the same patient.

The person presented to the emergency department on Monday with a non-Covid issue. They were assessed and discharged.

They returned on Thursday and following discussion with staff, the patient was isolated, tested and moved to a negative pressure room. They later returned a positive Covid-19 result.

Forty-two patients and 18 visitors have been identified as contacts.

No staff are required to stand down, as they were wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Christel Yardley/Stuff Officials have urged anyone in the country, but particularly those in Auckland and Waikato, to get a test if they have any symptoms that could be Covid-19, no matter how mild.

As of Friday, public health teams were managing 1749 contacts linked to the outbreak.

Of those, 77 per cent have been contacted by contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 74 per cent have had at least one test – meaning roughly a quarter are yet to be tested.

McElnay said 29,925 tests processed nationwide on Thursday would help inform public health officials about any undetected community spread.

“However, it is more important than ever that we keep testing, especially over the weekend. The Ministry of Health urges anyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild, to please get tested.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A record number of second doses were given across the country on Thursday, as well as a record number of doses given to Māori.

There continues to be a strong response to calls for testing in Waikato, with 5180 swabs taken on Thursday.

There are seven pop-up testing sites operating on Friday at Claudelands, Te Rapa, Karapiro, Raglan, Huntly, Kāwhia and Tokoroa, with extended opening hours.

Officials urged anyone in Waikato with any symptoms that could be Covid-19 to get a test.

Alert levels for the whole of the Waikato will be reviewed again on Monday.

The ministry said it is aware of reports that people are being turned away from Auckland airport due to not having a test result, or the result being too old.

People leaving Auckland for personal reasons are reminded they must have acceptable evidence of a permitted reason to cross the boundary, and evidence of a negative test within the past 72 hours.

Meanwhile, McElnay said the number of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses given on Thursday ranks in the top 10 highest daily totals since the programme began, and is the highest daily figure since September 3.

Yesterday also saw a record high number of doses given to Māori – 10,145 in total.

The number of second doses given on Thursday – 62,598 – was also the highest ever second dose daily figure.

“The more fully vaccinated people in the community, the safer we all are,” she said.