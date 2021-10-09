Covid-19: 'Grim' future for Northland if vaccination rates don't rise, with 'up to 80k cases'

Northland Covid-19 vaccination centre sees "massive" rise in visitors following positive case in the region

At current vaccination levels, if Covid-19 spread through Northland modelling suggests between 60,000 and 80,000 Northlanders would be infected and 100 would die over two years.

The figure follows a warning from Otago University professor of public health Michael Baker that Northland’s poor vaccination rate left the district “very vulnerable” to a Delta outbreak, following a confirmed community case in Whangārei that pushed the region back into alert level 3 midnight Friday.

Northland Vaccination Programme senior officer Jeanette Wedding, who works for the Northern District Health Board, said scientific modelling by Victoria University and ESR gave “a grim outline” of how things might look with various vaccination coverage levels.

Northland District Health Board/Supplied Vaccination rates have been falling behind in Northland.

The most recent District Health Board data shows just over two-thirds – or 68 per cent – of Northlanders had received their first dose, behind the national average of 78 per cent. In Auckland the figure sat at 85 per cent.

Wedding said: “If 70 per cent of Northland's population were vaccinated, 60,000 to 80,000 Northlanders would become infected with Covid-19 over two years.

“Hospitalisations would peak at 200, putting considerable strain on our health system.”

She said the wait for Northlanders to access healthcare such as hip replacements and some cancer treatments would be prolonged as a result.

“In addition, we'd lose over 100 of us to the virus – likely our most at-risk Northlanders who are older or have underlying health conditions.”

“At 90 per cent, there would still be an impact that we must carefully manage, with the number of people affected significantly reduced.”

She said at that level, around 4000 Northlanders would be infected, two people at any one time would be hospitalised, and approximately 10 people would lose their lives to the virus.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Infectious diseases and pandemic expert from University of Otago, Wellington, Professor Michael Baker says Northland is at risk of more rapid spread of the virus unless vaccination rates rise.

“Our rurality poses different challenges to urban New Zealand when providing a vaccination programme.”

The latest figures also reveal the rate of fully vaccinated individuals are lagging in Northland, with 44 per cent having received both doses, compared to 49 per cent nationally and 54 per cent in Auckland.

Baker said residents were vulnerable anywhere where first vaccination rates were below 80 per cent.

“That lower coverage leaves Northland vulnerable to more rapid spread of the virus and far worse outcomes.”

Māori and Pasifika communities remain particularly vulnerable in Northland.

A suburb-by-suburb breakdown released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday showed across almost every area of Northland Māori and Pasifika vaccination rates were below average.

To address that, Baker said health authorities had to ensure vaccinations were available to rural communities, and that information was coming from sources communities knew, trusted and respected.

Ngātiwai raukura (chief executive) Hūhana Lyndon said the iwi was “very concerned and apprehensive” about the prospects of having Covid-19 in the Whangārei community.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai says she's furious the actions of a "selfish" person with Covid-19 have put the Northland region into lockdown.

Speaking before the four-day alert level change for Northland was announced late on Friday, she said she would “welcome a decision around raising alert levels” throughout the region because “we need to be cautious and careful”.

Lyndon emphasised the most important thing was to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“This is the disease of the unvaccinated, and we need to vaccinate our whānau.”

Baker also said to convince more young people to get vaccinated, it should be stressed that refusing a vaccine could lead to limitation on where they could socialise later on.

“Basically vaccinated people and people operating venues will not tolerate people who aren’t vaccinated turning up in future,” he said.

The first community case in Northland had travelled to Whangārei, where vaccination rates are slightly higher than the region’s average. Roughly 77 per cent of people in the suburbs of Whangārei Central and Kensington had received their first jab.

However, the suburb of Morningside was below average at 64 per cent.

Nurse Anna Rooney, who is vaccinating at Whangārei’s Semenoff Stadium vaccination centre, said there had been a massive jump in the number of people coming through since the positive case was confirmed.

“Were seeing four, even five times more than we were seeing a week ago,” Rooney said.

A number of people were also arriving to get their first injections, which Rooney said was “just fantastic”, and included a lot of Māori, Pasifika and young people.

Supplied Professor Mick Roberts of Massey University says mask use and social distancing would cut the reproduction rate of the virus.

Mick Roberts, a professor in mathematical biology at Massey University, said the vaccination rate in Northland would likely mean every infected person could be expected to pass it to three others if residents were allowed to go about their everyday business without restrictions.

The R-rate, which estimates the number of people an infected person is likely to pass Delta onto, usually sits at around six. That was roughly cut in half when first-jab vaccination rates were in the mid-60s.

Mask use and social distancing would cut the reproduction rate down further.