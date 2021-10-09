Covid-19: Want $10,000 off an apartment? You could if you're fully vaccinated

Up to $10,000 off an apartment, a discounted skydive and free groceries – these are just some of the giveaways businesses are offering to people who get vaccinated.

With vaccination rates plateauing as difficult to reach and marginalised communities are slow to get the vaccine, businesses are seeking to help in getting the country open again.

Property developer Urban Collective is offering a $10,000 cash contribution to people who sign a purchase contract between October 6 and December 15 if they have proof of double vaccination.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Vaccination numbers in Auckland are around 56 per cent for two doses.

The developer is set to begin construction on the Wonder Apartments, in Eden Terrace, at the beginning of 2022 and with over 300 people working on the site it is “keen to get things moving”.

READ MORE:

* East Christchurch and Waimakariri lag behind in Covid vaccination roll-out

* Covid-19: Niue TikTok challenge aims to encourage vaccination at Auckland pop-up event

* Warehouse Group to give $100 to staff who get Covid vaccine



Skydive Auckland is offering Aucklanders $150 off a 20,000ft-high tandem skydive if they’re fully vaccinated. The highest skydive in New Zealand offers 85 seconds of free-fall and reach speeds up to 200km/h.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff University of Canterbury rewarded vaccinated students with a burger at a mass vaccination event.

The thrill-seeking company is celebrating its 10th birthday in December and had to shut its predecessor Skydive Taupō in 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19.

Clothing retailer Country Road is offering existing members of its loyalty program a new wardrobe of up to $4000 if they fill out a form saying they are vaccinated.

At vaccine drives at Papakura High School and James Cook High School, businesses donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of prizes for those getting the jab.

They included $10,000 worth of food packages from New World Southmall, $1800 worth of vouchers for Auckland Zoo, and two $300 vouchers donated by sporting goods and lifestyle distributor Brittain Wynyard.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Josh Buckley, 21, gets stuck into a cheeseburger following his second vaccination at the University of Canterbury.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff praised any initiative that encouraged people to get vaccinated.

“If offering prizes and incentives brings more people in, then I’m in favour of doing that,” he said.

Auckland's vaccination rates are sitting at around 85 per cent for first doses, while 56 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Nationwide the figure is about 77 per cent for first doses, with 49 per cent of eligible people having had two doses.

In September, the Warehouse Group gave $100 to employees who had been vaccinated, while Hamner Springs Thermal Pools and Spa had a $1000 prize draw for staff who got fully jabbed.

In the US, those getting vaccinated have been able to enter lotteries.