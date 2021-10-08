Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 8

A police checkpoint, instigated by iwi was set up at the border of Taranaki and Waikato just hours after it was announced the level 3 bubble would be extended south to the Mōkau River.

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from Friday on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case numbers and details of locations of interest.

Cases

There were 44 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Delta community outbreak on Friday. Of the new cases, 41 were in Auckland and three were in Waikato. Twenty of these are household contacts, 12 are known contacts, and 12 remain unlinked.

Ministry of Health data released to Stuff show there are 10 active sub-clusters, including in the Albert-Eden-Roskill area, Maungakiekie-Tāmaki, Manukau and Waitākere ward areas. Six of the 10 active sub-clusters have epidemiological links to the outbreak. Three of these active clusters, all in the Manukau ward, are considerably larger than the others.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Kiwis are being urged to get vaccinated after it was revealed there are 16 areas yet to hit the halfway mark for first doses, most of them in the upper North Island.

Key news

Another person who went to Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department for treatment has tested positive for Covid-19. Forty-two patients and 18 visitors have been identified as contacts of the case. The case went to hospital on October 4 for a non-Covid related issue. The person visited the emergency department again on October 7 and subsequently received a positive test result.

An Auckland police officer has tested positive for Covid after coming in contact with a case during a welfare call-out in Greenlane. Police responded to reports of concern for a woman’s welfare shortly before 1pm on October 5. She was taken to hospital and assessed to have Covid-like symptoms, later testing positive. Four officers are now in isolation.

Covid-19 modellers have calculated the estimated reproduction number of the Delta outbreak, but say just a slight shift could see case numbers spike unless vaccination rates increase. Professor Michael Plank said new calculations put the estimated R-value at 1.2, with every one case on average infecting 1.2 others.

Neighbouring suburbs have staggeringly different vaccination rates, new data shows, as the race to immunise the country gets more urgent. While more than 95 per cent of people aged 12 and over in some areas have had their first dose, nearly half of all areas are below the national average of 77.9 per cent. And there are 16 areas that are yet to hit 50 per cent for first doses, most of them in the upper North Island.

There were 82,303 doses of the Pfizer vaccine given across the country in total on Thursday. This is the highest daily figure since September 3, and is in the top 10 highest daily totals since the roll-out began.

Confused small business owners are facing a ‘no jab, no job’ dilemma. Employment specialist Max Whitehead has been inundated with inquiries from concerned business owners who are not sure whether to make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory in their workplace.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Pak’nSave Manukau is considered a location of interest after two new positive Covid-19 cases visited on Friday.

Locations of interest

An Auckland hospital and a Raglan café have been added as locations of interest linked to the Delta outbreak.

Other locations included Spencer on Byron Hotel in Takapuna, George's Beach Club in Raglan, a Z petrol station in Auckland and the Greenlane Clinical Centre.

Earlier on Friday, a sushi restaurant in Hamilton was added to the list along with supermarkets, bakeries and a chemist.

Here’s where you can find testing locations in Auckland or nationwide.

Lockdown life

