Covid 19: Vaccination data reveals rural gap, but vax action is ramping up

Ministry of Health data on vaccination rates at a granular level shows a lag in rural areas in the top of the south, but health organisations are reaching out to close the gap.

The data showed areas like Golden Bay communities, Tākaka, and Motueka in the bottom 10 for vaccination rates, with single-dose rates all below 70 per cent of the eligible population.

The top 10 tended to be more urban areas, like Blenheim Central with a 91.6 per cent rate for first vaccinations and 95 per cent in Saxton, though some less densely populated areas, like the Riverlands in Marlborough, bucked the urban trend with a 95 per cent vaccination rate.

Rates for second doses generally lagged behind, but the recent reduction in the recommended delay between first and second shots down to three weeks should see that gap close more rapidly.

Nelson Bays Primary Health Organisation chief executive Sara Shaughnessy said the uptake in Nelson Marlborough communities overall had been “very positive”, but said rural areas had come into “significant focus” for the next big push for vaccinations.

“The last 20 per cent is going to take 80 per cent of our effort,” she said.

The work was already well under way, with “static” clinics, mobile vaccination clinics, general practitioners and pharmacies all pitching in.

“In the last week we’ve been out to the lakes, past Wakefield and into the smaller communities ... next week in the Golden Bay communities we’re going out to the smaller communities there – we’d welcome anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to jump in and see where that's happening.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson Bays Primary Health Chief Executive Sara Shaughnessy says there is a strong focus on rural areas, but overall the uptake in the Nelson Marlborough area had been “very positive”.

She said there was a vaccination event for all comfort levels – from drive-thru to home visits, at local GP offices or pharmacies, and no booking was necessary.

Shaughnessy said there were a variety of reasons why people were either hesitant or simply not urgent when it came to getting their vaccine, from health concerns through to a simple “I’ll get round to it” attitude.

“Many rural people come in [to town] and do everything at once, so that’s why we extended [vaccinations] into weekends,” she said.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Pop-up clinics like this former Police booze-bus are marked by a vaccine flag – if you see a flag, pop in for a shot at your convenience. They are also found at pharmacies and static clinics.

“I know the Wakefield medical centre and pharmacy had a big Saturday [recently] and had people coming from all over in their utes.”

She said Primary Health had been organising events like sausage sizzles and mobile clinic visits for the coming days and encouraged people to look into when events like that were coming to their locale – information which could be found on the organisation’s website or on its Facebook page.

Nelson Marlborough Primary Health would also be getting involved with the upcoming Super Saturday event.

The vaccination event, on October 16, is the Government’s national day of action, aiming to get as many people in the remaining unvaccinated 20 per cent of New Zealand’s population vaccinated as possible, with vaccination clinics open for longer hours.