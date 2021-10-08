Covid-19: Auckland police officer tests positive after welfare call-out

Police announce their new Tactical Response Model with a $45 million funding boost aimed at improving the safety of frontline police.

An Auckland police officer has tested positive for Covid-19 after coming in contact with a case during a welfare call-out.

Superintendent Shanan Gray said the officers responded to reports of concern for a woman’s welfare shortly before 1pm on October 5.

She was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment and was found to have Covid-like symptoms. She later tested positive.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A police officer has contracted Covid-19 after having contact with a person with the virus. (File photo)

The four officers were stood down the same day to be tested, and were required to self-isolate for the next two weeks.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 11 police staff who came into contact with case were wearing masks incorrectly

* Covid-19: Woman at Waitākere police cells tests positive, not all staff were wearing PPE

* Covid-19: Truck driver who left Auckland border for work tests positive



Gray said one of the officers returned a positive test late on Thursday night and police were working with the Ministry of Health to manage the situation.

The other three officers had received negative tests and would continue to isolate and be regularly tested.

A fifth police officer, who wasn't involved in the incident but who lives with one of the officers involved, was considered a close contact and was also isolating as a precaution.

All four of the officers involved in the incident were fully vaccinated, but inquiries were continuing into the extent of their PPE use, Gray said.

The police station where the officer who tested positive is based has undergone a deep clean, as has the patrol car involved.

Last month seven police staff in Auckland went into isolation after coming into contact with a positive case.

A woman at Auckland’s Waitākere police cells also tested positive on September 23.

In that incident, not all staff who came into contact with her were wearing full PPE, police said at the time.

Ten officers were temporarily stood down for testing and went into isolation for 14 days.

On Friday, 44 new cases of Covid were announced in the community. Forty-one of the cases were in Auckland and three were in Waikato.