Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 9

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announces Northland will move to lockdown level 3 at 11.59pm on Friday.

Locations in Hamilton, Auckland and Whangārei are among the latest to be added to the locations of interest linked to New Zealand’s Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

McDonald’s in Westgate, Auckland appears on October 3, 4 and 5, while the Avondale's Hollywood Bakery appears on the list on October 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, the Grateful Op Shop in Franton, Hamilton registered a possible exposure event on September 30.

Pepe’s Dairy and Comfort Hotel Flames in Whangārei were visited by Northland’s latest confirmed case on October 3 between 9am and 10am and October 2 between 6pm and 6.30pm, respectively.

The Department of Conservation’s Uretiti Campsite in Waipu was also visited around 6.30pm on October 3.

It follows an announcement on Friday that Northland would go into Covid-19 alert level 3 at 11.59pm, after a woman who entered the area from Auckland tested positive for the virus.

The woman, who forged a travel exemption document to enter the area, is not co-operating with health authorities, meaning it has been tricky to track her movements.

Google Maps/Supplied Pepe's Dairy in Onerahi was visited by someone with Covid-19 on October 3. (File photo)

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said information provided by the police on Friday showed the case “moved extensively around Northland”.

There are now five Northland locations of interest, including Z Kensington and BP Connect Wylies Woodhill, which were added to the list on Friday evening.

The Ministry of Health has advised anyone who visited the Northland locations of interest within the specified time frames should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, apart from those who visited Z Kensington, who should self-isolate and get tested immediately.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Anyone who was at Z Kensington between 3.45pm and 4.45pm on October 4 to stay home and get tested immediately.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health asked anyone who was at the Harbour View Hotel in Raglan at any time on October 2 and 3 to get tested and self-isolate immediately.

A person with Covid also visited West Auckland’s Glendene Superette on October 3 and 5, and Snack Shop Superette and Manhattan Superette on October 3.

Also added to the list on Saturday were Vege King Fairfield and the Frankton Red Cross Shop in Hamilton, Kingsford Home Bakery and More in Māngere East, Curry of India in Devonport, Challenge Massey, a Kiwibank ATM in Papatoetoe.

Anyone who visited those locations has been asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

There are 273 locations of interest linked to the outbreak.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.