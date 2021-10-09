Covid-19: Search for contact of Northland case continues over fears she too has virus

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announces Northland will move to lockdown level 3 at 11.59pm on Friday.

The search for a woman who travelled around Northland with another who later tested positive for Covid-19 continues as authorities fear she too may be infected.

It is understood the women are sex workers with gang links and they stayed together at a hotel in Whangārei some time in the past week.

The positive case, who gained entry to Northland using false documents, has since returned to Auckland where she has been uncooperative with health authorities and contact tracers who are trying to find out where she has been in a bid to alert contacts.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai says she's furious the actions of a "selfish" person with Covid-19 have put the Northland region into lockdown.

The other woman remains at large, and it is understood authorities believe she is also likely to have the virus given the time the pair spent together.

Uretiti Beach Campsite manager Adrien Chevrier told Stuff Northland DHB informed him on Friday that someone with Covid may have stayed at the campsite from October 5 to 6.

The campsite has since locked down, with 30 to 40 campers asked to stay there until at least Tuesday, when restrictions could be lifted if there is no further spread in the region.

"We have our own bubble now," he said.

Chevrier said the DHB told him it was a "possibility" that those who visited the campsite with Covid may have been sex workers.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Northland is back in alert level 3 after a woman who travelled to the region tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest case prompted Northland to be put back into alert level 3 for four days from midnight Friday.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the move was made out of an “abundance of caution” as the woman had “moved extensively around Northland” between October 2 and 6.

She is believed to have travelled to Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa, before returning to Auckland on October 6.

On Saturday, ACT leader David Seymour called on the Government to be more forthcoming with information about the latest case to avoid the void being “filled with rumour and speculation”.

He said: “Hipkins should front at 1pm and give us the truth.

“The problem with the Government not being open and transparent is it leaves a void and that’s how misinformation spreads.

“It’s time to treat New Zealanders like adults and give us the truth.”

He said New Zealanders were frustrated when their lives, education and businesses were put on hold by alert level restrictions, but said people would be “far more understanding” if they were given the full picture about what had happened.

When asked at Friday’s late press conference if the latest case had a criminal record, was a sex worker or had gang affiliations, Hipkins said he did not have information on that.

Police declined to comment when asked about the search for the woman, other than to say they were assisting the Ministry of Health with contract tracing.

The Ministry of Health said more information would be released in a statement expected at 1pm.