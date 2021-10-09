Covid-19: Search for contact of Northland case 'extraordinarily frustrating'

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announces Northland will move to lockdown level 3 at 11.59pm on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the lack of cooperation from Northland’s positive Covid-19 case is "extraordinarily frustrating".

The woman has not been forthcoming with information about her travel in the region, and police are now searching for another woman she is believed to have been travelling with.

Speaking to media at a vaccination event in Ruatoria on Saturday, Ardern said police had identified the other woman, but were still trying to find her.

It is understood the women are sex workers with gang links, and they stayed together at a hotel in Whangārei some time in the past week.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai says she's furious the actions of a "selfish" person with Covid-19 have put the Northland region into lockdown.

But Ardern said authorities had found no evidence to support those claims.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 9

* Covid-19: 'Grim' future for Northland if vaccination rates don't rise, with 'up to 80k cases'

* Covid-19: Northland moves to alert level 3 for four days after case 'moved around widely'



The positive case, who gained entry to Northland using false documents, has since returned to Auckland where she has been uncooperative with health authorities who are trying to find out where she has been in a bid to alert contacts.

The other woman has not been found, and it is understood authorities believe she is also likely to have the virus given the time the pair spent together.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Pepe’s Dairy in Onerahi, Whangārei, is one of three new locations of interest linked to the Northland case.

Ardern said moving Northland back into alert level 3 on Friday was the “right thing to do” due to the lack of cooperation and the large gaps in the person’s movements while in the area.

She said police were working hard to locate the second woman, adding "it's extraordinarily frustrating”.

She said the Government had released all known information, and there was no evidence to suggest the woman was a sex worker travelling with a gang member, as had been reported and was circulating on social media.

“In this case, we will only operate on the evidence and the facts that we have, the police are involved and we're working very hard to get additional information.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Northland is back in alert level 3 after a woman who travelled to the region tested positive for Covid-19.

Three new Northland locations of interest including Uretiti Beach Campsite, in Waipu, and Pepe’s Dairy and Comfort Hotel Flames in Whangārei, were added to the list on Saturday.

Anyone who was at the locations at the specified times has been advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Uretiti Beach Campsite manager Adrien Chevrier told Stuff Northland DHB informed him on Friday that someone with Covid may have stayed at the campsite from October 5 to 6.

The campsite was put into lockdown, with 30 to 40 campers asked to stay there until at least Tuesday, when restrictions could be lifted if there is no further spread in the region.

"We have our own bubble now," he said.

Chevrier said the DHB told him it was a "possibility" that those who visited the campsite with Covid may have been sex workers.

Whangārei resident Colin Thew, who arrived at the campsite in his camper van on Friday, said management had since told campers they were free to leave if they wished.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Comfort Hotel Flames in Whangārei has been named as a locations of interest.

Campers have also been told they may stay until Tuesday, as the Department of Conservation, which runs the camp site, was still deciding if it would close.

Thew said he would stay until Tuesday, as his other plans were not possible now due to the region was in lockdown.

“It’s a stunning spot to be stranded. But at the same token, I’m very wild about what this person has done to Northland.”

The latest case prompted Northland to be put back into alert level 3 for four days from midnight Friday.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the move was made out of an “abundance of caution” as the woman had “moved extensively around Northland” between October 2 and 6.

She is believed to have travelled to Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa, before returning to Auckland on October 6.

On Saturday morning, ACT leader David Seymour called on the Government to be more forthcoming with information about the latest case to avoid the void being “filled with rumour and speculation”.

He said: “Hipkins should front at 1pm and give us the truth.

“The problem with the Government not being open and transparent is it leaves a void and that’s how misinformation spreads.

“It’s time to treat New Zealanders like adults and give us the truth.”

He said New Zealanders were frustrated when their lives, education and businesses were put on hold by alert level restrictions, but said people would be “far more understanding” if they were given the full picture about what had happened.

When asked at Friday’s late press conference if the latest case had a criminal record, was a sex worker or had gang affiliations, Hipkins said he did not have information on that.

Police declined to comment when asked about the search for the woman, other than to say they were assisting the Ministry of Health with contact tracing.

The Ministry of Health said more information would be released in a statement expected at 1pm, but no new detail was provided.

“Ministry of Health doesn’t provide information about groups or organisations a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 might be part of,” it said in a statement.