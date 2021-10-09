Covid-19: Iwi checkpoints back amid concern for Northland's vulnerable and unvaccinated

Tai Tokerau border checkpoints are back following Northland's move to alert level 3. Organisers Reuben Taipari and Pita Tipene explain their importance of keeping the virus out.

Tai Tokerau border controls are back in Northland as concerned iwi members do their best to keep Covid-19 out of the region while the contact of the latest case remains at large.

Health authorities are urging Northlanders to get tested and immunised in a bid to protect the area’s vulnerable and unvaccinated population, as the search for the associate of the case continues.

The confirmed case, who travelled extensively around the area, has been taken to an Auckland quarantine facility.

But the whereabouts of the woman she travelled with, who is also likely to have the virus given the time they spent together, are unknown.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Outbreak grows by 34 new community cases as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continues North Island vax blitz

* Covid-19: 'Grim' future for Northland if vaccination rates don't rise, with 'up to 80k cases'

* Covid-19: Case confirmed in Whangārei, ending Northland's virus-free streak



The first woman continues to be uncooperative and only five Northland locations of interest had been identified, as of 12pm Saturday.

“Public health staff continue to work closely with the case to determine any locations of interest or exposure events associated with the case,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that police were assisting.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Seven vaccination clinics are open in Northland on Saturday.

Rakesh Chauhan, the owner of Pepe's Dairy in Onerahi, which is a location of interest, said he has had a Covid-19 test and is self-isolating since being notified.

Neither he nor his wife Usha, who helps run the dairy, have symptoms.

They learned the dairy was a location of interest after receiving a phone call from the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning.

Chauhan was working in the dairy alone when the woman with Covid visited sometime between 9am and 10am on Sunday October 3, but he did not recall her.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Comfort Hotel Flames Whangārei is also a location of interest, having been visited by someone with Covid-19 on October 2.

“I went through the footage of any recording and one day delayed. I’ve got footage from the 4th onwards, but not the 3rd.”

“Sunday morning is a quiet time, we [have] hardly one or two customers,” Usha added.

“I had a deep cleaning done on Sunday evening, so we’re all right.”

Anyone in Northland with symptoms or who visited a location of interest has been asked to get tested.

Northland currently has six testing centres, including in Whangārei, Kamo, Moerewa, Kaikohe, Kerikeri and Kaitaia. More information can be found on the Healthpoint website.

As of the 24-hour period ending at 8am on Saturday, 672 people had been tested in Northland.

Vaccination efforts are also in full swing to get as many Northlanders vaccinated as possible.

The most recent District Health Board data shows just over two-thirds – or 68 per cent – of Northlanders had received their first dose, behind the national average of 78 per cent. In Auckland the figure sits at 85 per cent.

As of 6am on Saturday, 108,885 and 75,316 first and second doses had been given to Northlanders respectively, including 1529 and 2363 on Friday.

Vaccination clinics operating on Saturday include sites in Kaitaia, Whangārei, Dargaville, Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Moerewa.

Meanwhile, Tai Tokerau Border Control (TBC) regional co-oordinator Reuben Taipari have set up a border checkpoint in partnership with iwi and police in a bid to keep Covid-19 out of Northland.

“[Covid-19] is very deadly to our people, especially Māori, who have the highest rates of sickness and health issues, and we’ve got the lowest vaccine rate at the moment.”

“We are very vigilant about this. We’re taking it very seriously. The protection of our whakapapa (genealogy), our kaumatua (elders) and our mokopuna (grandchildren) is our most important role that we have to perform.”

Supplied Reuben Taipari, regional co-ordinator of Tai Tokerau Border Control, says volunteers are working with police to keep Covid-19 out of the region.

It is understood the women with Covid and her evasive associate are sex workers with gang links, who stayed together at a hotel in Whangārei some time in the past week. But that claim has been refuted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said there was evidence of that.

The positive case, who gained entry to Northland using false documents, has since returned to Auckland where she is at a quarantine facility.

The case pushed Northland back into alert level 3 for four days from midnight Friday for a minimum of four days.

Cabinet will review the alert level settings when it meets on Monday.