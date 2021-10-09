Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 9

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from Saturday on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case numbers and details of locations of interest.

Cases

As the Covid-19 Delta outbreak gew by 34 new cases – 31 in Auckland and three in Waikato – police continued trying to track down another possible case in Northland.

In a written update, the Ministry of Health confirmed 11 of the new cases were unlinked and remained under investigation. Of the linked cases, 11 were household contacts.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff As the Covid-19 Delta outbreak grows by 34 new cases – 31 in Auckland and three in Waikato – and police continue trying to locate another suspected case in Northland.

Key News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern brought her gumboots on Saturday as she headed into rural communities to push the Government’s vaccination drive.

Ardern​ attended the Ngāti Porou East Coast v Eastern Bay of Plenty women’s game in Ruatoria on Saturday morning and spoke to a pop-up vaccination centre health staff on the outskirts of Ruatoria​, where she was scheduled to spend most of the afternoon.

She told reporters the lack of cooperation from a positive Covid-19 case in Northland had been "extraordinarily frustrating".

Earlier, the sausages lasted until midnight at an overnight Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Auckland, which was visited by at least 1100 people on its first night.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the situation in Northland as “extraordinarily frustrating" for authorities.

Shift workers, families and couples were among those who got vaccinated at the Morrin Road, St Johns, centre on Friday, a statement from the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre said.

At current vaccination levels, if Covid-19 spread through Northland modelling suggests between 60,000 and 80,000 Northlanders would be infected and 100 would die over two years.

The figure follows a warning from Otago University professor of public health Michael Baker that Northland’s poor vaccination rate left the district “very vulnerable” to a Delta outbreak, following a confirmed community case in Whangārei that pushed the region back into alert level 3 midnight Friday.

Locations of interest

A Northland hotel, a dairy and a campsite are among three new locations of interest linked to New Zealand’s Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

Pepe’s Dairy and Comfort Hotel Flames in Whangārei were visited by Northland’s latest confirmed case on October 3 between 9am and 10am and October 2 between 6pm and 6.30pm, respectively.

The Department of Conservation’s Uretiti Campsite in Waipu was also visited around 6.30pm on October 3.

Lockdown life

