Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak for Sunday, October 10

Six sites in the Bay of Plenty town of Katikati have been added to the Covid-19 locations of interest on Sunday.

The potential exposure sites have been revealed after a person who moved from Auckland’s Pukekohe to a rural area near Katikati tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health said the public health risk was low given the person is fully vaccinated, was avidly using the Covid-19 tracer app, and has been isolating alongside family members.

So far there has been no indication the region will join the Waikato, Northland and Auckland at alert level 3.

The Katikati locations of interest are the Good Life Opportunity Shop, Hammer Hardware, Waipuna Hospice Shop, Katikati Antiques and Interiors, and Mural Town Traders, which all have times on Thursday, October 7.

The Bottle-O Katikati is also a location of interest for Friday, October 8.

People who were at these locations at the specified times are required to stay at home, get a Covid-19 test immediately, as well as a day-five test on Tuesday.

They need to continue staying at home until receiving a negative day-five test.

Other locations of interest unveiled by the Ministry of Health on Sunday include the Z Station in Ngatea, which was visited on Friday morning.

People who visited this location will also need to stay at home until they get a negative day-five test.

In Auckland, the Seoul Trading House Dairy in Grafton was a location of interest for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings this week.

Raglan's Harbour View Hotel is also a new location, for Sunday, October 3.

People who were at either of these two locations are required to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

No new locations of interest in Northland have been added on Sunday morning, after a Covid-positive woman extensively travelled in the region on October 2 to 6.

She is believed to have travelled to Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa, but current locations of interest in Northland have centred on Whangārei.

They include Department of Conservation’s Uretiti Campsite in Waipū, Pepe’s Dairy and Comfort Hotel Flames in Onerahi, Z Kensington and BP Connect Wylies Woodhill.

Vaccine and test centres move into Katikati

A vaccination clinic in the Katikati RSA and Citizens Club on the corner of Henry and Main Roads, will be open from 10am to 2pm on Sunday. No is booking required.

Testing sites in Katikati will be open from 8.30am on Sunday through to 4.30pm. These include the Katikati Medical Centre, and an additional site at the Katikati Rugby Clubrooms. If required, the Katikati Rugby Clubrooms site will extend the opening time. Tests are free.

A testing station is also open at Tauranga Accident and HealthCare, 19 Second Avenue, 8am- 6pm.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber said on Saturday the town and surrounding areas had to head into “preventative mode”.

“If in doubt, go and get a test and without fail go and get vaccinated.”

Based on suburb-level data, Katikati's vaccination rates are just below the national average for both first and second doses: 77.5 per cent have had one dose, and 49.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Webber suggested access to vaccination could remain an issue for some residents.

“We’re a rural district, and we have some severely deprived areas where some of these people don't have a vehicle,” he said.

“And there are no bus services to our remote villages.”

News of the case had left him with concerns for those across the district, particularly for more vulnerable residents.

But one councillor conceded it was a matter of time before a case arrived in the State Highway 2 town, which is a hub for kiwifruit and avocado orchards.

“I think it was pretty inevitable, whether it happened now or in a couple of weeks,” Katikati-Waihi councillor James Denyer said.

He added residents had been following the alert level rules, but “you do see the odd one without a mask”.

The person returned five negative test results since the beginning of September, the most recent being October 5.

The positive test result, which was taken on Friday, had a high CT value, usually seen in the early or late stage of infection, and is under further investigation, including a repeat test, the Ministry of Health said.

They had reported no symptoms apart from regular seasonal hayfever and a runny nose that hadn’t recently changed.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.