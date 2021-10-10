Covid-19: There are 60 new community cases including 56 in Auckland

Northland Covid-19 vaccination centre sees "massive" rise in visitors following positive case in the region

There are 60 new Covid-19 community cases, of which 56 are in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in the Bay of Plenty.

The case in the Bay of Plenty town of Katikati was reported on Saturday but counts in Sunday’s official figures.

The three new Waikato cases are linked to the initial Hamilton East case.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff People receive their Covid-19 vaccine at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei. Northland moved to Alert level 3 following an uncooperative positive case in the area.

Health officials confirmed they’ve contacted a woman who was believed to be travelling with the Covid-positive case, but have not yet located her.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Anger as Northlanders prepare for the worst

* Covid-19: Person tests positive for Delta in Katikati, Bay of Plenty

* Covid-19: 34 new community cases; Covid found in Palmerston North wastewater



Northland was plunged into level 3 lockdown at 11.59pm on Friday, after the Covid case refused to cooperate with authorities about where she had been travelling around the region.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Cars line up for Covid-19 testing in Northland on Sunday, after a case tested positive in Whangārei.

Of the Auckland cases, 37 have known links to existing cases (including 22 household contacts) and 17 remain under investigation.

North Shore Hospital dialysis patient tests positive

A person receiving treatment at North Shore Hospital’s dialysis unit on Saturday has tested positive for Covid-19.

Waitematā District Health Board said the person was appropriately screened before coming to the unit and again on arrival at the unit. The person became unwell during treatment and was swabbed and subsequently tested positive.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A person tested positive for Covid-19 after becoming unwell while receiving dialysis treatment at North Shore Hospital. (File photo)

The unit was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon so a deep clean could be completed.

Auckland Regional Public Health Services staff and the DHB are currently following up with other people who were receiving services in the unit at the same time.

The latest Covid-19 cases

The current community outbreak now has a total of 1587 cases.

Of Sunday's cases, 19 are not yet epidemiologically linked to existing cases, while 20 of Saturday's cases were infectious in the community.

There are now 16 subclusters which are link – six that are active and 10 that are dormant. There are also 14 unlinked subclusters, including five that are active and nine that are dormant.

A total of 29 cases are in hospital, with seven in intensive care or high-dependency units.

Auckland continues to be the epicentre of the Covid-19 cases, with 31 new cases confirmed in the supercity on Saturday, alongside three in Waikato linked to the original Hamilton East case.

Vaccination numbers boosted

81,831; 1st doses: 18,301; 2nd doses: 65,530

Vaccination numbers received a boost on Friday with 67,189 second doses being administered – the highest number of second doses to date. A further 18,568 first doses were also administered on Friday.

The Northland region particularly had a boost with 834 first doses and 1529 second doses on Friday.

A total of 23,735 testing swabs were also processed on Friday. Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms - no matter how mild – is urged to get a test.