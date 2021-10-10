Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 10

Pauline Blomfield, of K9 Medical Detection NZ, and Frieda. Dogs can be trained to detect Covid on humans.

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from Saturday on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case numbers and details of locations of interest.

Cases

There are 60 new Covid-19 community cases, of which 56 are in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in the Bay of Plenty.

The case in the Bay of Plenty town of Katikati was reported on Saturday but counts in Sunday’s official figures.

The three new Waikato cases are linked to the initial Hamilton East case.

Key news

Northlanders' anger and anxiety about Covid-19 continues to rise, after a positive case who travelled through the region continues to remain silent about where she went.

The woman, who is now in a quarantine facility in Auckland, initially returned a weak positive result from a surveillance test on Monday, then a positive result on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a second woman, who was thought to have travelled with the Covid-positive case, has been contacted by authorities but not yet located, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

One of Waikato’s three MIQ facilities will be converted to a quarantine location on Monday as the region experiences a steady growth in Covid-19 cases.

Distinction Hamilton, one of three managed isolation facilities in Waikato, will move to housing local community cases, enabling them to stay in the region.

In a statement, MBIE said it was a temporary measure that would remain in place as long as it was needed.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There are 60 new Covid-19 community cases, of which 56 are in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in the Bay of Plenty.

The Government is being asked to step in so Christchurch's new convention centre Te Pae can get up and running in time for summer events.

Te Pae, which was just weeks from completion during the latest Covid outbreak, needs experts from Auckland to travel south and commission specialised technical equipment onsite.

It is also dealing with an events industry paralysed by Covid-19 restrictions, and is pinning its hopes on the Government’s upcoming vaccine pass scheme.

Dogs are already being used to detect certain cancers, low blood sugar, and oncoming seizures, and are now being trained overseas to smell Covid-19.

But could this happen in New Zealand? Yes, says Pauline Blomfield, who founded K9 Medical Detection NZ in Dunedin three years ago. For the past two years the charitable trust has trained dogs to detect various types of cancer, most recently Levi von Heisenberg, a German shepherd who can detect bowel cancer in urine samples.

Locations of interest

Renwick’s store is one of six businesses in the Bay of Plenty town visited by a Covid positive case on Thursday and Friday.

News of a weak positive result was announced on Saturday night, in a vaccinated person who was in the process of moving from Pukekohe to a rural area north of Katikati for work.

The Ministry of Health says the public health risk is low given the person is fully vaccinated, was avidly using the Covid-19 tracer app, and has been isolating alongside family members.

Lockdown life

