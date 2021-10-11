news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
KEA Kids News
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
bravo
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
stuff ads
Play Stuff
neighbourly
mags4gifts
Ensemble
stuff events
stuff coupons
National
Coronavirus
Watch live: Covid vaccine to be mandatory for many teachers and health sector workers ... read more
Covid-19 live: Mandatory jabs for education, health staff, while alert level 3 extended in Auckland, Waikato, Northland
16:19, Oct 11 2021
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email
Follow live as
Stuff
brings you the latest Covid-19 news from across the country.
ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Stuff
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email