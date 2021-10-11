Covid-19: Pharmac signs deal for experimental treatment pill molnupiravir

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Ruatoria on Saturday as part of a regional tour to promote the Government's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A pill designed to treat Covid-19 could soon be accessible in New Zealand, following a deal Pharmac has made with its supplier.

Pharmac has negotiated an agreement with supplier Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) to purchase the antiviral pill molnupiravir, an experimental treatment touted as an effective tool in the fight against Covid-19.

If approved by Medsafe, Pharmac will be supplied with 60,000 courses of the pill, which will be used to treat New Zealanders with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

“Getting vaccinated is the best defence against Covid-19. But we are pleased that we have secured an additional treatment to help those who become unwell,” said Pharmac’s Chief Executive Sarah Fitt.

Fitt said, if approved, the treatment will be available shortly after, and will provide “another line of defence against the virus”.

According to supplier Sharp & Dohme (MSD), molnupiravir trials have shown a reduction in hospitalisations and deaths in those recently infected with the coronavirus by half.

Fitt said that while these are interim results, “they are very promising”.

The unprecedented nature of the pandemic, and the ongoing health risks posed by the virus has encouraged Pharmac to proactively engage global pharmaceutical companies to secure access to safe, effective treatments.

The pill is one of a growing list of treatments being made to help treat the symptoms that come with Covid-19, joining the likes of inhalers and nasal sprays.

“This is not the only new Covid-19 treatment we are working on. We are moving quickly to secure a range of new treatments for New Zealanders.” says Fitt.

Fitt said Pharmac has changed the way it operates, using “separate funding allocated by Government” to make sure that New Zealand can access new treatments that work against the coronavirus.

“Covid-19 is a unique health crisis and for this reason, we are doing things differently.”

Fitt said at this stage Pharmac cannot disclose other medicines being considered, or the pharmaceutical companies being engaged with, due to “the confidential nature of negotiations”.