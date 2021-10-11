Three Mt Eden prison Covid cases, one transferred to hospital

Three people who arrived at Mt Eden prison in October have tested positive for Covid-19.

Stuff understands the most recent case arrived at the remand prison over the weekend.

Two are in the dedicated “Echo” unit, where positive cases are quarantined. One is in hospital, guarded by Corrections staff.

About three weeks ago, a Black Power member who caught Covid during a brief stint on bail tested positive after being taken back into custody for an alleged breach of his release conditions.

READ MORE:

* Corrections deemed Black Power member who caught Covid-19 unsuitable for bail

* Covid-positive prisoner made four stops on way to bail address, Corrections says

* Covid-19: 22 new cases ahead of alert level decision for Auckland



He has now recovered from his Covid-19 infection and is not included in the current prison total of three, Stuff understands.

Neil Beales, Corrections Chief Custodial Officer, said there are currently three people with Covid-19 in Corrections’ custody.

“They are all men who were received into custody at Mt Eden Corrections Facility this month.

“Two of the men returned positive results for Covid-19 prior to coming into custody, and the third was a known associate of a positive case.”

The living quarters of Mt Eden prison.

No Corrections staff nor other prisoners were deemed close contacts due to the way they were managed, he said.

“All three men were therefore immediately placed into a dedicated quarantine area, where they have been cared for by fully vaccinated staff wearing full four point PPE, including masks, gloves, gowns and eye protection.”

A Monday morning emailed briefing from prison management said the site total at the prison was currently at three cases.

The briefing from a senior manager suggested management believe cases would likely continue to rise in the prison.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

“The prisons mirror what is happening in the community so I suggest we will see our numbers rise as long as this is happening out there.”

Corrections have been approached for comment.

Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, earlier said the Black Power member, who has now recovered, was probably infected by someone he travelled home from the prison with.

Under the current Covid-19 Public Health Response (Alert Level Requirements) Order (No 11) 2021, Schedule 5 Section 12, prisoners are allowed to travel through, into or out of an alert level 4 area if they are returning home.

Several family members who lived at the bail address in Whakatīwai, just over the alert level border, also tested positive, sparking a snap lockdown for the area.