Would you like Pfizer with that? Punters line up for special combo at Macca's

A mobile vaccination centre has been set up outside Greenwood Street McDonald’s so Raukura Hauora O Tainui can get more people vaccinated.

A burger and a free Covid-19 vaccine proved a tempting deal for many Hamiltonians as authorities pull out the stops to get needles in arms.

Rows of people parked up outside McDonald's Frankton for the one-day deal of a burger combo with a side of Pfizer.

Chris Prenter, from Ngāruawāhia, was one of the first to join the queue enjoying his filet-o-fish burger while he got the jab.

Registered nurse, Kowhiti Cavanagh giving Chris Prenter, 52, his second shot.

The unusual set up was a partnership between the fast-food joint, health provider Raukura Hauora o Tainui and Waikato DHB.

“I didn’t plan on getting the jab today,” Prenter told Stuff as he waited for his second dose on Monday.

The 52-year-old was driving along Greenwood St when he decided to stop for a quick bite.

He didn't realise there was a pop-up vaccination centre at the store until he and his partner got to the drive through window and saw the sign.

"We just came into Hamilton to get my car checked down the road.”

Having already had his first jab at Tūrangawaewae Marae, it was a no brainer to get the second done while he was there.

"I thought why not get my second shot while I finish my meal."

Raukura Hauora O Tainui mobile unit staff, from left, Merin Joy, Brodee Devonshire and Shirley Mackie.

For Mathew Armitage it was convenience that also saw him join the line.

He saw the Waikato DHB advertise the new pop-up centre on social media the night before and headed down to the store first thing before the Macca’s lunchtime rush.

“I got the day off to get my second jab and I just live down the road, so it was easy,” Armitage said.

As a scaffolder by trade, he said there has been a real push to get tradies vaccinated.

However, having three children under 12 was his biggest motivator.

“I’ve got a 7-week-old, 9-year-old and 11-year-old, so none of them can get vaccinated.

"I just want to keep my family safe.”

Family was the common denominator for Michael Bolton, too.

The 65-year-old told Stuff he wasn’t going to get the vaccine, but didn’t want to be the “odd one out” in his family.

Nicola Bailey, who lives down the road from McDonald's Frankton, walked to get her second vaccination.

“I broke my neck and had an operation about 11 months ago, so I've been a bit uncertain about the vaccine,” Bolton said.

Waiting in line he had many questions about how the Pfizer jab might affect him.

"What made my mind up was that I remember when I was little they would have a five and one vaccination for measles, whooping cough and all of that.

"I survived through that. And thought I've got to do my part.”

Raukura Hauora o Tainui mobile lead hand Shirley Mackie said a lot of hesitant people like Bolton turn up to their mobile centres every day.

It’s their job not to judge, but provide answers to their questions, she said.

The Waikato-Tainui led health provider in the last three weeks has travelled to places such as Taharoa, Raglan, and Te Awamutu.

Mathew Armitage, 32, got vaccinated for his three young kids.

Sometimes they have the privilege of working in a hall, other times they have to work on the side of the road.

“Our aim is to try to hit the rural towns with people who can’t drive or places most convenient to people in the city that’s it.

“But we do get a lot of anti-vaxxers turn up to our mobiles.

“We have a little kōrero ... and 9 times of 10 they end up getting the vaccine.”