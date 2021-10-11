Covid-19: Positive cases at massive Auckland apartment complex Zest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions (first published October 4).

Residents at a massive Auckland apartment complex have been summoned for swab after at least two tenants tested positive for Covid-19.

A mobile testing unit was on site at the car park of the Zest apartment complex in Nelson St on Monday morning, shortly after residents were sent a message from property managers advising them of the opportunity to get swabbed.

A man who works in the building's management told Stuff he understood there were two cases at the CBD apartments.

Residents had been asked to come down and get a test, he said.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service, the Auckland District Health Board and the Ministry of Health have been approached for comment.

phil doyle Zest is home to a significant number of emergency and transitional housing tenants.

The complex has 512 one- or two-bedroom units.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff A mobile Covid-19 testing unit has been set up at Zest apartments in Nelson St in Auckland’s CBD after at least two positive cases are found.

The ongoing community delta outbreak has swept through a significant number of emergency and transitional housing sites in Auckland, including hotels and motels.

But it has not been confirmed if the Zest cases are among transitional housing tenants.

Zest apartments currently has five appearances on the Ministry of Health’s list of contact tracing locations of interest.

Anyone who was at the complex at the following dates and times was asked to monitor for symptoms. IF symptoms developed they are asked to stay at home until they get a negative test and for 24 hours after symptoms resolve.