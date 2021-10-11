Covid-19: 35 new cases in Delta community outbreak ahead alert level review

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, as Cabinet is set to review alert level settings this afternoon.

All new cases reported on Monday are in Auckland.

Of these 14 have known links to existing cases, including four household contacts. Twenty-one are unlinked, and are being investigated.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health reported the new cases in a statement, ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield giving a press conference at 4pm.

Northland, Auckland and Waikato are at alert level 3, while the rest of the country is in alert level 2.

There are 33 people in hospital with Covid-19, including one in Starship children’s hospital.

Seven of these 33 people are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Two staff members at North Shore Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 after a positive case was reported in a patient receiving dialysis treatment in a unit adjacent to the hospital.

A number of staff have been stood down as a precaution. All those staff who have been tested have returned negative results, the ministry said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Two staff members at North Shore Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19, after a patient receiving dialysis treatment was diagnosed with the virus.

The dialysis unit remains open, with measures in place to manage potential risk to patients and staff.

Meanwhile, two further staff members at Auckland City Hospital have also tested positive for the virus, after it was reported that a fully vaccinated staffer tested positive over the weekend.

Of the three, two were tested at a community testing site, and one was tested as part of routine workplace surveillance.

Initial investigations have found no links to the NICU parent case.

The ministry said, given the size of the 12,000-strong workforce, it is “not unexpected” that there will be staff members at Auckland DHB who will catch Covid-19 in the community.

Whole genome sequencing for the Auckland case who travelled to Northland has been completed, and it confirms they are linked to the Auckland outbreak.

Sequencing could not link the case to a specific cluster due to sample quality limitations, but re-sampling has been undertaken and ESR is working to improve the data quality of additional sequencing.

The person remains in an Auckland quarantine facility.

A second person thought to have travelled around Northland with the case has been contacted, but not yet located.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Nearly 3000 tests have been undertaken in Northland in the past four days, after a positive case was detected.

There are currently 21 close contacts associated with the case, including their household and travel companion.

Overall, public health teams are managing 2310 active contacts in the wider outbreak.

Of these, 78 per cent have received a call from contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 70 per cent have had at least one test.

