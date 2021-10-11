Covid-19: 35 new cases in Delta community outbreak ahead of alert level review

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak, as Cabinet is set to review alert level settings this afternoon.

All new cases reported on Monday are in Auckland.

Of these 14 have known links to existing cases, including four household contacts. Twenty-one are unlinked, and are being investigated.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health reported the new cases in a statement, ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield giving a press conference at 4pm.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: No new cases in Waikato, Bay of Plenty case under investigation

* Covid-19: New strategy could overwhelm contact tracing system

* Will vaccines be mandatory for teachers? Decision due on 'divisive issue'



Northland, Auckland and Waikato are at alert level 3, while the rest of the country is in alert level 2.

There are 33 people in hospital with Covid-19, including one in Starship children’s hospital.

This includes a previously reported case, a person from Auckland who tested positive in Palmerston North. They had been in isolation on hospital grounds, but were transferred to Palmerston North Hospital on Friday for treatment. They are in a stable condition.

Seven people with Covid-19 are in intensive care or high dependency care units.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images There have been 58 unlinked cases reported in the past 14 days.

Of the 60 cases reported on Sunday, 29 (51 per cent) were infectious while in the community, and have exposure events.

There have been 58 unlinked cases detected in the past 14 days.

Two staff members at North Shore Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 after a positive case was reported in a patient receiving dialysis treatment in a unit adjacent to the hospital.

A number of staff have been stood down as a precaution. All those staff who have been tested have returned negative results, the ministry said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Two staff members at North Shore Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19, after a patient receiving dialysis treatment was diagnosed with the virus.

The dialysis unit remains open, with measures in place to manage potential risk to patients and staff.

Meanwhile, two further staff members at Auckland City Hospital have also tested positive for the virus.

It comes after the district health board informed the ministry last night that a fully vaccinated member had tested positive over the weekend.

Of the three, two were tested at a community testing site, and one was tested as part of routine workplace surveillance.

Initial investigations have found no links to the NICU parent case.

The ministry said, given the size of the 12,000-strong workforce, it is “not unexpected” that there will be staff members at Auckland DHB who will catch Covid-19 in the community.

Whole genome sequencing for the Auckland case who travelled to Northland has been completed, and it confirms they are linked to the Auckland outbreak.

Sequencing could not link the case to a specific cluster, due to sample quality limitations, but re-sampling has been undertaken and ESR is working to improve the data quality of additional sequencing.

The person remains in an Auckland quarantine facility.

A second person thought to have travelled around Northland with the case has been contacted, but not yet located.

There are currently 21 close contacts associated with the case, including their household and travel companion.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Nearly 3000 tests have been undertaken in Northland in the past four days, after a positive case was detected.

Overall, public health teams are managing 2310 active contacts in the wider outbreak.

Of these, 78 per cent have received a call from contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 70 per cent have had at least one test.

Today’s case numbers also include the previously reported case in Katikati, in the Bay of Plenty, due to the time of reporting.

However, the case is now under investigation, after a follow-up test returned a negative result.

While the case remains under investigation, the public health risk is deemed low given the person’s vaccination status, regular test history, good use of the Covid Tracer app and rapid contact, testing and isolation of family members – all of whom have returned negative results, the ministry said.

There are 30 sub-clusters in the wider outbreak: 16 are epidemiologically linked, and 14 not.

Eleven of these sub-clusters are active – six linked and five unlinked – meaning they have had new cases that are not household or other known contacts of previous cases.

The new cases bring the total number in the Delta community outbreak to date to 1622.

In the past 24 hours, 15,349 Covid swabs were taken across the country. Of these, 6916 were done in Auckland.

There have been no unexpected detections of Covid-19 in wastewater in the past 24 hours.