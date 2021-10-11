Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 11

Here’s a quick round-up of the biggest updates from Monday on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, including the latest case numbers and location of interest details.

Cases

There were 35 new cases in the current Delta outbreak to report on Monday, all in the Auckland area. Fourteen of the cases are linked to current cases, including four household contacts, while 21 cases remain unlinked and are under investigation.

Thirty-three cases are in hospital, including one in Starship children’s hospital, with seven patients in intensive care or high dependency units.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed in a media release Monday, that a Covid-positive person who had travelled to Bay of Plenty’s Katikati from Auckland, had since tested negative on their second test, as had their family.

While the case was still under investigation, the Ministry of Health said public health risk was deemed low given the person’s vaccination status, regular test history, and good use of the NZ Covid Tracer app.

Key news

In the post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would remain with the current restrictions in place for another week, and that Waikato and Northland would remain at alert level 3 until 11.59pm on Thursday.

Ardern also confirmed schools in Auckland will not reopen for term 4 on October 18. The Government’s public health team had advised there needed to be robust safety measures in place before schools were reopened.

The Government will require that teachers and most healthcare workers get the Covid-19 vaccine in order to continue in their jobs, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins also announced Monday afternoon.

The mandate for healthcare workers will cover everyone in “high-risk” work in the health and disability sector and also extends to those in the private healthcare sector. The teacher mandate will cover all teachers and other support staff who have contact with children or students. Secondary schools will be required to keep a vaccination register for students.

The workers must be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022, after having a first dose by November 15.

Meanwhile, public health experts say a hard border is needed to protect southern parts of New Zealand as Covid cases continue to spread in the North Island.

Nick Wilson, a professor in public health at Otago University, said the Government did not seem to have a direction after apparently giving up its elimination strategy.

He recommended limiting what was deemed essential travel, and requiring everyone coming south to be fully vaccinated, plus have a nasopharyngeal Covid test and then a rapid test at the border.

Pharmac has negotiated an agreement with supplier Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) to purchase antiviral pill molnupiravir, an experimental treatment touted as an effective tool in the fight against Covid-19. If approved by Medsafe, Pharmac will be supplied with 60,000 courses of the pill, which will be used to treat New Zealanders with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

Nearly a million Pfizer Covid vaccine doses are due to expire by the end of the January, but Medsafe says the vials will be used “well before” then.

As many as 55,770 vials of Pfizer – each containing up to six doses – are due to expire before the end of the year. Another 101,790 vials are due to expire by January 31. More Pfizer shipments are due to arrive before the end of the year, but officials don’t know the expiry dates on the vials until they arrive.

Three people who arrived at Mt Eden prison in October have tested positive for Covid-19. It’s understood the most recent case arrived at the remand prison over the weekend. Two are in the dedicated “Echo” unit, where positive cases are quarantined. One is in hospital, guarded by Corrections staff.

Locations of interest

Auckland locations added on Monday afternoon include a number of Pak ‘n Save supermarkets, in Albany, Sylvia Park and Royal Oak, as well as a Bunnings in Glenfield, the Kumeu Laundromat and another date for the Ōpaheke Supermarket in Papakura.

The large apartment complex Zest, in Auckland’s CBD, has also been added as a location of interest after at least two residents tested positive.

In Raglan, a petrol station is the latest location of interest added in the area. BP Raglan was visited twice by a positive case on October 5 and October 7.

Meanwhile, in Northland, the Ministry of Health added Kingswood Manor Motel in Whangārei as a location on interest on October 3 and 4. People who visited the location at the specified times are advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found here on the ministry’s website.

Lockdown life

