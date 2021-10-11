Covid-19: Mandatory vaccination for health staff 'will save lives', health body says

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces.

A move to mandate Covid-19 vaccination for high risk health and disability workers is the “right thing to do” and will “save lives”, leading health agencies say.

On Monday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced high-risk health and disability sector workers will need to have had their first dose by October 30, and be fully vaccinated by December 1.

Sarah Dalton, executive director of the senior doctors’ and dentists’ union, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), said the union was “really pleased” the step had been taken.

Tom Lee/Stuff Certain high-risk healthcare workers will need to be fully vaccinated by December 1, in a sweeping new mandate.

“I’m sure the vast majority of our members will welcome this, and so do we,” Dalton said.

The new requirements cover general practitioners, pharmacists, community health nurses, midwives, paramedics and all healthcare workers in sites where vulnerable patients are treated (including intensive care units).

It also includes certain non-regulated healthcare workers, such as those in aged residential care, home and community support services, kaupapa Māori health providers and non-government organisations who provide health services. The full list will be provided in the coming days.

Dalton said the next question healthcare workers had is whether booster shots are on the horizon.

Healthcare workers were among the first groups to be vaccinated, and there was emerging evidence that efficacy and protection could wane over time, she said.

SUPPLIED Sarah Dalton, the executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), said the union welcomed the move.

Dalton said there had been some disquiet among senior clinicians about having unvaccinated staff working in hospitals and health services.

“It was an added stress in an already stressed environment. This will give everyone working in a healthcare or hospital setting reassurance around their own personal risk and safety”.

From a union standpoint, conscientious objection by hospital doctors not be vaccinated was “so low as to not even register”, Dalton said.

However, if this were to arise, the union was in favour of redeployment, where possible.

There would be some settings where redeployment could not happen, but Dalton didn't imagine this would be a common problem.

Clinical director of the National Hauora Coalition, Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Hinerangi), said all staff working in frontline roles should be vaccinated.

He said there were additional public health measures that should be mandated, such as scanning (or recording attendance), safe distancing, ventilation, masks, hygiene, and to stay at home if unwell.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners also supported the call for mandatory vaccinations.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen said vaccination is necessary to prevent healthcare workers and patients from being in harm's way.

College president and Wellington-based GP Dr Samantha Murton said as health professionals, “we need to ensure the safety of our patients, communities, and colleagues”.

“Given the speed at which Delta is spreading throughout our country, this is a bold, but necessary call to make,” she said.

People working in the health and education sectors were in close contact with “our most vulnerable members of the community”, including those who are too young to be vaccinated, or who have significant underlying medical conditions.

Murton said most GPs were already fully vaccinated, but this was an opportunity to “make one final push” to be fully vaccinated by the cut-off date.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Samantha Murton, president of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners – pictured here getting her Covid-19 vaccine – said the mandate is a ‘bold but necessary’ call to make.

The New Zealand Medical Association said the move was “welcome” and “important” news.

“Today’s announcement will save lives”, NZMA chair Dr Alistair Humphrey said.

All doctors should be vaccinated and the vast majority are, he said.

Healthcare workers are more likely to be exposed to Covid-19 in the course of their work, potentially infecting patients who are “debilitated” or immunocompromised, and more likely to suffer serious complications.

“We called a month ago for all doctors involved in patient care to be fully vaccinated – we’re pleased the Government has come to the same view,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The move has been welcomed by health agencies and organisations, who say it will “save lives”.

ProCare, the country’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, also “warmly welcomed” the announcement.

Group chief executive Bindi Norwell said mandating vaccination will provide certainty for patients, and ensure those most vulnerable will be protected.

“We also hope that it will mean that patients will feel safe to visit their doctor, rather than putting off a visit until it’s absolutely necessary.”

Norwell said it will also provide certainty for the sector, so that everyone knows where they stand, and there will be “no areas of confusion”.

New Zealand Disability Support Network chief executive Peter Reynolds said the mandate is an important move to protect disabled people from Covid-19.

Disabled people often have conditions that may make them less resilient to Covid, and are exposed to close contact with carers and other health and disability workers.

“Covid in the community presents a serious threat to disabled people, and every step must be taken to protect them,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the network was keen to work with the ministry on the implementation of the mandate, to clarify which roles are covered, and to lift the vaccination rate of disabled people – as this had “not been without issues”.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff Vaccination coverage among district health boards varies, with the most recent data showing the proportion of fully vaccinated DHB staff varied from 49 to 90 per cent.

To date, Covid-19 vaccination has not been mandatory for DHB staff, other than those covered by the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order. This order will now be widened.

In September, Stuff revealed the proportion of fully vaccinated DHB staff varied widely, from 49 per cent (West Coast) to 90 per cent (Tairāwhiti).

This is of health board staff overall, as the communications’ organisation reporting these rates would not break them down into how many frontline healthcare workers were vaccinated.

West Coast and Bay of Plenty DHBs had the lowest rates of fully vaccinated staff, with just 61 per cent of staff at Bay of Plenty DHB having had both doses.

Canterbury DHB was not far behind, with 65 per cent of staff fully vaccinated.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there is an exemption process for health reasons, but officials have not looked at an exemptions process for any other reason at this point.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there will of course be some health workers who won’t be able to be vaccinated for one reason or another, so there will need to be an exemption basis – but there will also be a requirement to look at the nature of the work they're doing.

If for example a small town GP refused to be vaccinated, potentially impacting an isolated communities’ access to healthcare, “we would take those on a case-by-case basis”, he said.

Bloomfield had a “really high level of confidence” that health staff would be vaccinated, “particularly those working in isolated places”.

“Of course there is an exemption for health reasons, but I expect that number to be very small,” he said.