Driver stopped by road spikes after 'speeding' through Auckland checkpoint

The driver crashed into a barrier and the vehicle rolled, police said.

A woman was injured after speeding through a checkpoint at Auckland’s southern border shortly after midnight, police said.

A police spokeswoman said the driver failed to stop at the border heading north, travelling at “excessive speed” at around 12.50am on Sunday.

“Around half an hour later, road spikes were deployed just after the Waterview Tunnel,” the spokeswoman said.

She said the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, crashed into a barrier and the vehicle rolled. She received moderate injuries and was spoken to by police.

“Ongoing enquiries are being made into potential further action relating to the checkpoint breach.”