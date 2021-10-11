Covid-19: 'Vaxi vans' roll out across Auckland to bring vaccines closer to home

Sarah Hartnall, the NRHCC vaccination programme's clinical lead, explains how 'Vaxi vans' bring Covid-19 vaccinations to hard to reach places in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Campervans will be rolling out to the hard-to-reach corners of Tāmaki Makaurau in the coming weeks to help people get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) said 44 ‘vaxi vans’ would be operating across Auckland, to reach communities that may have struggled to access vaccinations.

On Monday, 11 vans were picked up by Māori, Pacific and primary care providers, who will be giving jabs as well as offering kōrero about the vaccine.

NRHCC vaccination programme director Matt Hannant said new ways of getting people vaccinated were crucial as Covid cases continued to rise.

“These smaller, more agile vehicles will help our provider partners to get to many of our rural communities or places where people don’t have easy transport options,” he said.

NRHCC/Supplied Forty-four 'vaxi vans' will bring Covid vaccinations to the harder-to-reach pockets of Auckland.

“It will also provide them with the flexibility to move to new locations around the city a lot quicker.”

The first 11 vans are run by Huakina Trust and Turuki Healthcare – both south Auckland Māori health partners – and South Seas Healthcare.

Meanwhile, one van will be taken to Wellsford by Coast to Coast Healthcare to reach rural communities in the area.

Maria Clarke, Chairwoman of Huakina Trust said the vans offered an agile and safe way to vaccinate whānau at their homes, schools or marae, “where they also feel more comfortable”.

The initiative will run in the lead-up to Saturday’s National Day of Action, when vaccination clinics will open all day and into the evening in a push to get more people vaccinated by October 16.

NRHCC said pop-up events, vaccination buses and campervans would also be out in the community as part of Saturday’s push, to bring vaccinations “closer to home”.