Covid-19: Auckland schools will not reopen next Monday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland schools will not reopen on October 18 due to the Delta outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement during today’s 4pm press briefing. She said distanced learning would recommence for term 4.

Auckland would also remain at its current form of alert level 3 for at least another week, it was announced.

Preliminary advice had been that schools could reopen in Auckland for term 4.

Ardern said the Government’s public health team had advised there needed to be robust safety measures in place before schools were reopened.

Further public health advice would be provided next week, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement during Monday’s 4pm press briefing.

Both the New Zealand Education Institute (NZEI) and New Zealand Post Primary Teachers’ Associations (PPTA) came out in support of the decision to keep Auckland schools closed.

NZEI president Liam Rutherford said the decision gave schools more time to prepare to meet new mandatory vaccination and testing requirements.

PPTA president Melanie Webber said many teachers were very concerned about schools reopening next week, and she was pleased the Government had listened.

She said it wasn’t the ideal start to term 4, but teaching and learning would continue.

All school staff will need to be vaccinated

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said all school and early childhood education staff must have received their first dose by November 1 and be fully vaccinated by January 1 next year.

Hipkins said it wasn’t an easy decision, but without vaccinations cleared for younger students, they were a vulnerable population.

The requirement covers all staff who come into contact with children, including home-based educators, support staff, teacher-aides, administrators and maintenance staff and contractors.

Schools and early learning centres will need to keep a register of vaccinated staff from the start of next year.

Staff who are not fully vaccinated leading up to January 1 will be required to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing.

Secondary schools will also need to keep a vaccination register for students.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Ministry of Education would be working closely with schools around the country to help them resolve issues with staff.

Hipkins said it was not the goal to exclude unvaccinated students from receiving an education.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said schools weren’t traditionally a high threat area, but in the UK where the virus was still rife, they were seeing high levels of transmission among students.

Hipkins said all school employees in Auckland and other level 3 regions would be required to return a negative Covid-19 test before they could return to work onsite.

Further health measures to be imposed when schools reopened in level three areas were still under consideration, Hipkins said.

Ardern said that would include the avoidance of assemblies and other large gatherings indoors at schools.

When asked how the Government would ensure staff were vaccinated, Hipkins said the Ministry of Education would be working closely with schools.

“We will work with those schools where there is some resistance to ensure we can still provide education,” he said.

Hipkins said the Ministry was used to schools with short-term staffing needs, and the January 1 deadline had been set to give the summer holidays to resolve any issues created by reluctant teachers.