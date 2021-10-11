Covid-19: Auckland to stay at alert level 3, stage 1, for another week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain under level 3, step 1 restrictions for at least another week.

Auckland will remain in alert level 3, stage 1, for at least another week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Cabinet will review these settings next Monday, she said.

The announcement comes after the region saw a series of days with high Covid-19 case numbers, and just a week after the three-step 'roadmap' out of lockdown restrictions for Auckland was unveiled.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland will stay at alert level 3 for another week.

On Monday, Auckland had 35 new cases in the community.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: Auckland will move to alert level 3 at 11.59pm Tuesday for at least two weeks

* Covid-19: Level 1 still a way off for the rest of New Zealand, experts say



Meanwhile, Waikato and Northland will both stay in alert level 3 until 11.59pm on Thursday, October 14.

Cabinet would review those settings on Wednesday, Ardern said.

Ardern said New Zealand was going through the “trickiest and most challenging moments” in the pandemic so far, and said higher vaccination rates were needed before further easing of restrictions.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank said the increase in cases and the R number – the average number of people an infected person gives Covid to – meant the government had to keep Auckland at alert level 3.

“Moving to step 2 of the reopening roadmap at this stage could easily cause cases to spiral out of control,

“At current vaccination rates, this could lead to large numbers of people need to go to hospital,” he said.

Plank said as more people were fully vaccinated, the R number would reduce as well as hospitalisations, which would in turn allow easing of restrictions.

Public health expert Professor Nick Wilson said the Government had “wisely kept the current alert level settings” for Auckland.

However, he said it was “disappointing” the Government did not clarify a strategic direction for Auckland and the rest of the country.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff Pasifika communities were able to access two drive in sites in South Auckland for Covid19 vaccinations. Samoan churches were encouraging people to get vaccinated with free food parcels in Manurewa, while a festive party was happening at the Mangere Centre Park site.

Wilson was also concerned there was no announcement about strengthening internal borders around Auckland to prevent spread to other regions.

Infectious diseases and pandemic expert Michael Baker said he was very relieved that Auckland wasn’t moving alert level.

He noted a lack of reference to the three-step roadmap back to level 2 during the 4pm announcement, and said he hoped it was a sign the Government was abandoning it.

He said it was confusing and detracted from the alert level system, which Kiwis “know and trust”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Professor Michael Baker says he hopes the Government will abandon its three-step roadmap back to level 2.

The second step in the roadmap, which would allow public facilities like libraries and zoos, as well as shops, to reopen, also resembled a level 2 environment, he said.

The fact Ardern said the current R value sat between 1.2 and 1.3 showed Auckland was losing the battle, but slowly, Baker said.

An r-value of 1.2 meant for every person infected, they would pass the virus to 1.2 others, which meant infections would go up in a slow but exponential curve, he said.

The seasonal flu typically had an r-value of 1.2, and it was able to cause widespread illness.