Covid-19 live: 40 new community cases in Auckland, three in Waikato

13:13, Oct 12 2021
STUFF
Forty are in the Auckland region and three in the Waikato, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced.

Follow live as Stuff brings you the latest Covid-19 news from across the country.

Testing for Covid-19 continues in Northland as 43 new cases are recorded in the community Delta outbreak on Tuesday, 40 of them in Auckland and three in Waikato.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Testing for Covid-19 continues in Northland as 43 new cases are recorded in the community Delta outbreak on Tuesday, 40 of them in Auckland and three in Waikato.
Stuff