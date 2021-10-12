news
National
Coronavirus
Covid-19 live: 40 new community cases in Auckland, three in Waikato
13:13, Oct 12 2021
Forty are in the Auckland region and three in the Waikato, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Testing for Covid-19 continues in Northland as 43 new cases are recorded in the community Delta outbreak on Tuesday, 40 of them in Auckland and three in Waikato.
