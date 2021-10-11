Police locate woman who travelled to Northland with Covid case, in West Auckland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says health workers and police are "pulling out all the stops" to locate a woman who broke lockdown rules and travelled to Northland.

Police have located the woman who travelled to Northland with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman was located at a West Auckland address this evening, a police spokeswoman said.

She had been taken into custody under section 70 of the Health Act and would be transported to an MIQ facility.

“Police are continuing to investigate this matter and will be following up with this individual,” the spokeswoman said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 34 new community cases; Covid found in Palmerston North wastewater

* Covid-19: Iwi checkpoints back amid concern for Northland's vulnerable and unvaccinated

* Covid-19: Why it's very hard to see a way out of level 4



The woman travelled to Northland using falsified documents.

Until this evening, police had struggled to locate the second woman.

The other woman remains in quarantine and has so far refused to help contact tracers.

When asked why the identity of the first woman had not been revealed to help contact tracing, or whether she would be charged for infringements under the Health Act, the spokeswoman said police were investigating this matter and would be following up with the individual once they had completed their stay in quarantine.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Generic police.

The Covid-positive woman is suspected to be a sex worker with gang links.

This refusal has played a key part in returning Northland to a level 3 lockdown. On Monday afternoon, it was announced Northland would remain at alert level 3 until 11.59pm on Thursday, October 14.

Cabinet will review these settings on Wednesday.

Northlanders have voiced anger and frustration at the woman’s continued refusal to help contact tracers and possibly stop transmission through the community.

The positive case is thought to have travelled widely around the region to places including Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa between October 2 to 6, however police have struggled to create an exhaustive list of locations of interest.