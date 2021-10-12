Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - October 12

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces.

Supermarkets and grocery shops in central and west Auckland are the latest locations of interest to be linked to the Delta outbreak.

Mount Roskill Fresh in Three Kings and Seasons Market in Mount Wellington were visited by Covid cases on October 8.

Meanwhile, a Pak ‘n Save in Henderson was visited by a Covid case on October 2, between 2.30pm and 4.15pm.

Anyone who has visited the location on the specific dates and times are advised to self monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after the exposure, and to get tested if symptoms arise.

A Subway in Whangārei was earlier added as a location of interest, providing another hint about the movement of two women who travelled from Auckland on falsified documents.

The restaurant on Rathbone Street was visited on October 4 between 1.30pm and 3pm, and anyone there at the time has been asked to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

A batch of 14 new locations were added at 2pm, including a number of Auckland supermarkets and the Unichem Pharmacy Harbour View on Te Atatu Road. The pharmacy is not listed online as a vaccination site, but anyone who was at the pharmacy on October 5 at around 10.30am is asked to get tested immediately.

An apartment building in central Auckland is also among the latest locations of interest.

Urba Residences in the CBD-fringe suburb of Freemans Bay has been listed on seven days between October 1 and October 7.

Urba Residences in the CBD-fringe suburb of Freemans Bay has been listed on seven days between October 1 and October 7.

Also added to the list is a Z petrol station in East Tamaki, visited by a Covid case on September 29, between 5.40pm and 6.10pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, a second-hand store in Hamilton was listed as a location of interest.

Vinnies Clothing in Frankton, Hamilton, was visited by a positive case on September 30.

Advice from the Ministry of Health for those there at the same time is to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus over the 14 days since exposure.

Other locations announced on Tuesday include a laundromat in the Auckland suburb of Glendene and a petrol station in East Tamaki.

More locations of interested were expected to be released on Tuesday relating to the Auckland pair who travelled within Northland.

More locations of interested were expected to be released on Tuesday relating to the Auckland pair who travelled within Northland.

Health officials are investigating locations of interest related to a positive case and her companion who travelled from Auckland to Northland last week.

The positive case is now in MIQ. The second woman is showing symptoms of the virus, and was located in West Auckland on Monday.

The full list of locations of interest and visit times released by the Ministry of Health can be found below.

This list can be viewed in two ways: Date of visit (locations added today have the word NEW beside them) or, if you switch the toggle to Date included, newly added locations appear at the top of the list.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This list is automatically updated as soon as locations of interest appear on the Ministry of Health website.