Covid-19: 43 new cases in Delta community outbreak in Auckland and Waikato

Forty are in the Auckland region and three in the Waikato, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced.

There are 43 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 40 of the new cases are in Auckland, and three are in Waikato.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff 43 new community cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the past 24 hours.

Of the 43 cases reported on Tuesday, 19 remain unlinked and interviews are underway, Bloomfield said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Woman who travelled to Northland with a case tests positive for virus

* Covid-19: Push for testing in Northland with just one per cent of people swabbed

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak - October 12

* Covid-19: Three new community cases in Waikato



All three of the Waikato cases are household contacts who were already in isolation.

Fourteen of the 35 cases announced on Monday remain unlinked.

Yesterday, Ardern announced that Auckland will remain at the current alert level 3 settings, which will be reviewed again next Monday.

Northland and Waikato will remain at alert level 3 until at least 11.59pm on Thursday. This will be reviewed by Cabinet on Wednesday.

There are 34 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Five are in intensive care or high dependency care units, one of which is on a ventilator.

Of the 158 hospitalised to date in this outbreak, only three were fully vaccinated with sufficient time before becoming infected.

This brings the total number of cases in the Delta community outbreak to 1664.

Of these, 1612 have been in Auckland (1169 of whom have recovered). There have been 35 cases in Waikato in this outbreak to date, and 17 in Wellington (the latter have all recovered).

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images From the past 14 days, 74 community cases remain unlinked to the wider outbreak.

Twenty-three cases reported on Monday (66 per cent of the daily total) were infectious while in the community.

There have been 74 unlinked cases in the past 14 days.

There continue to be 30 sub-clusters in the wider outbreak – 16 are epidemiologically linked, 14 are unlinked.

Of these, 10 sub-clusters are active (meaning there have been new cases that are not household or other known contacts).

Bloomfield also announced that the Fiji UN worker who was transferred to New Zealand for treatment has made an “excellent” recovery and will be discharged from Middlemore Hospital today after 76 days in care.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff More than 16,500 Covid swabs were taken across the country yesterday, with close to 14,000 of these done in Auckland.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials announced a woman who travelled to Northland with a positive case has contracted the virus.

There are 18 close contacts of the original Northland case – 17 have been located and tested and are isolating. The other is being followed up.

Both Northland cases are now in quarantine in Auckland.

It is understood the cases had fake documents to pass the border through the MBIE essential worker process.

Bloomfield did not know to hand whether either Northland case was vaccinated.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Northland is in alert level 3 after a case travelled around the region.

In Northland, there were 3,363 doses of Covid-19 vaccine given yesterday – 1168 were first doses and 2194 were second doses.

To date, there have been 111,631 first doses and 80,139 second doses of the vaccine administered in the region.

There are five community testing sites, in Whangārei, Dargaville, Kerikeri and Kaitaia, and four community vaccination centres operating in Northland.

In the past 24 hours, 16,565 Covid swabs were undertaken across the country – 13,981 of these were done in Auckland.

Public health teams are currently managing 2261 active contacts.

Of these, 77 per cent have been contacted by contact tracers to confirm testing and isolation requirements, and 75 per cent have had at least one test.

The number of locations of interest continues to increase, with 357 locations as of 10am on Tuesday.

There have been no unexpected detections of Covid-19 in wastewater across the country in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the previously reported Bay of Plenty case has been reclassified as not a case and removed from the case count.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff A ‘vax-a-thon’ will take place this weekend, on ‘Super Saturday’, in a push to increase Covid-19 vaccination uptake.

The Prime Minister also announced a ‘vax-a-thon’ will be screened on Three and Māori TV in a “blast from the past” to support the roll-out on ‘Super Saturday’, this weekend.

The ‘vax-a-thon’ will go live across the country highlighting vaccine initiatives, and will include real-time data on how each region is tracking throughout the day.

Ardern said there will be prizes for those getting vaccinated, and will encourage healthy competition amongst towns.

Vaccinations will be available throughout the day and night at GPS, churches, mosques, and community centres.