Ministry warns councillor's unproven Covid-19 treatment could cause 'serious harm'

An outspoken city councillor has shared how he got access to ivermectin, an unproven drug touted as a Covid-19 treatment, but the Ministry of Health warns people not to follow suit.

Lee Vandervis, who finished behind Aaron Hawkins in the race to the Dunedin mayoralty in 2019 but gained the most votes of any councillors, wrote on his website about sourcing ivermectin – a drug used to de-worm livestock and, in small doses, treat some conditions in humans.

The Ministry of Health has warned that ivermectin was approved in very specific doses to treat only a limited number of conditions, and not Covid-19.

“There is no clear evidence that it is effective to treat or prevent Covid-19, and it may cause serious harm, a Ministry of Health spokesman said.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin's main shopping street going one-way, but more needed to save retail precinct

* Dunedin council votes for Māori representation on two committees

* Outspoken councillor costs own council $94,000 - in part down to a $12 parking ticket



“When ingested in high doses, ivermectin can have serious effects on humans including low blood pressure, worsening asthma, seizures and liver damage.”

Vandervis initially declined to comment on the subject, saying it would detract from other more pressing matters, such as the erosion of New Zealand’s Bill of Rights Act 1990.

He wrote online a doctor gave him a prescription for a series of drugs some say, but is not proven, to treat Covid-19.

Some argue ivermectin, in combination with other medications, could help in the fight against Covid-19.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Vandervis walks to the High Court of Dunedin over a high-profile clash with a council staffer regarding a parking ticket.

Vandervis wrote that his pharmacist was unable to supply the ivermectin component because the country was “out of stock”.

But some was available as it was earmarked for the treatment of scabies.

In New Zealand, ivermectin was used in humans to treat an intestinal disease caused by roundworm (strongyloidiasis), certain parasites in blood or tissue, or for scabies after prior treatment failed.

Last month Stuff reported that as ivermectin had been approved for use in New Zealand, an authorised prescriber could technically prescribe it to someone to use for Covid-19, even though it had certainly not been approved for this purpose.

Vandervis wrote that when the scabies stock arrived in New Zealand, he was “initially denied it as it was for ‘scabies only’, but my persistence finally paid off”.

“These may be used in addition to vaccination if that is your choice,” he wrote.

Vandervis later sent a statement to Stuff saying he knew three doctors who considered ivermectin as part of treatment “useful for limiting Covid effects, especially for early onset”.

The Ministry of Health strongly recommended the public did not buy and attempt to treat themselves with ivermectin for Covid-19, the spokesman said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Vandervis with Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins.

While prescribers had the right to prescribe any medicine for a patient under their care, they were obliged to “ensure that all treatment meets ethical and professional standards”.

In prescribing an unapproved medicine or an approved medicine for an unapproved purpose, a prescriber must consider these requirements and should ensure the patient gives informed consent.

Medsafe had also published a warning about the use of ivermectin, as had several overseas regulators, the spokesman said.

“It’s important people hear from trustworthy voices about Covid-19 and know where to go to a find reliable, science-based information on its related topics, such as the Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin councillor Lee Vandervis was censured over a parking ticket spat in 2019.

“All New Zealanders have a responsibility to stop misinformation and conspiracy theories spreading, especially people in high-profile positions, including community leaders.”

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners issued a statement last month warning the public to be smart about misinformation highlighting untested and unapproved treatments of Covid-19, such as ivermectin.

Dr Bryan Betty, the college’s medical director said: “The use of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19 is being researched through clinical trials, but it is very important to note that at this point there is no evidence that supports the use of this medicine in the treatment of Covid-19'’.

Medical Council of New Zealand chairman Dr Curtis Walker said the council had guidelines for good prescribing practice “and the legal requirements doctors must comply with”.

“Our primary purpose is to protect the public health and safety of New Zealanders. This is the touchstone against which the council considers every decision about individual doctors.”

He declined to comment further due to privacy matters.

Vandervis recently told a recent rally in Dunedin he was not against vaccination, but believed “vaccines should only be administered to patients who are voluntarily persuaded that it will benefit them”.

Vandervis is no stranger to making national headlines, including for a high-profile clash with a council staff member over a $12 parking ticket, which resulted in a written censure and court action against him.