Covid-19: Rising infectious cases in the community 'a sign outbreak is worsening'

The number of people with Covid-19 who were infectious while in the community is growing as restrictions have loosened, which an expert says is a “concerning” sign.

On average, 65.7 per cent of cases reported in the past seven days – during Auckland's first week at ‘step 1’ of alert level 3 – were infectious while in the community, leading to exposure events, Ministry of Health data shows.

This is up from an average of 52.4 per cent the seven days prior, Auckland’s second week at the stricter alert level 3 settings, and 44.7 per cent in the region's first full week at level 3.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The number of total new cases, those infectious while in the community, and the overall number of contacts is growing.

By comparison, in Auckland's last week at alert level 4 – between September 15 and 21 – 37.4 per cent of the daily cases reported were infectious while in the community, on average.

Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid-19 modeller and mathematics Professor Michael Plank said the increase in cases infectious in the community, alongside rising case numbers and unlinked cases, was a sign the outbreak was “getting worse”.

Modelling showed these cases were more likely to pass the virus on, and were a “leading indicator” or contributing factor in the data and cases coming through.

“It's certainly concerning,” Plank said.

Plank said there was an increased level of risk with having higher numbers of people infectious while in the community, because there were more things people could do and more places to go in the current restrictions, relative to during level 4.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There is an increased level of risk amid the current restrictions with growing numbers of people infectious in the community, as more interactions are taking place.

More businesses are open, more people are in workplaces, and more are mingling.

“If people are infectious in the community this provides more opportunities for the virus to spread.”

The number of unlinked cases is also trending upwards, with 74 unlinked cases in the past 14 days: “Higher than it has been for a long time”.

So too are total cases and the number of contacts.

On the current trend, the number of new cases was approximately doubling every 12 days, Plank said.

Supplied University of Canterbury Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank says all the key indicators have been trending upwards in the past two weeks, including total cases, unlinked cases, cases infectious in the community and the number of contacts.

If this continues, we could be seeing about 160 new cases per day by early November, he said.

Plank said increasing vaccination rates could “gradually turn the tide”, which will steadily slow transmission, but equally it's possible that easing of restrictions and people’s behavioural changes could see cases continue to track upward.

In the past seven days, 167 positive cases were infectious while in the community, compared with 94 cases the week prior.

Meanwhile, the number of daily new cases in the past seven days is also on the rise, and has ranged from 29 to 60, with the majority in the thirties and forties.

Ross Giblin/Stuff University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said the key indicators show Auckland's outbreak is “accelerating”.

This is in contrast to the week prior which – despite having one higher day with 45 new cases – saw between 19 and 33 new cases per day, with five of the seven days having case numbers in the teens or twenties.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker agreed all the indicators were showing Auckland's outbreak was “accelerating”.

The effective reproduction value (the number of people each infected person can pass the virus to on average) has risen to about 1.2-1.3: “We're on the exponential curve, this will continue to rise”.

Baker reiterated that what we're seeing now was not telling us about the current cases, but were a snapshot of what was generated 7-10 days ago.

At present, roughly 10 per cent of cases required hospitalisation and 1 per cent ended up in ICU. If case numbers continued to increase, so too would the number of people ending up in hospital, he said.

Baker said we should see the impact of ‘level 3 lite’ by the end of the week.

If at that point it was clear these trends were tracking up quite steeply, officials would need to look at how to tighten up level 3 to dampen down the outbreak.

At some point however, a short “circuit breaker” lockdown could be required, he said: “It's much easier to put the brakes on earlier than later”.